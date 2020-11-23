Sen Araraume kicks off Campaign for Senate Election

The entire electorates in Onuimo Local Government Area on Imo State has unanimously agreed to use the power of the voters card to return Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume to the Red Chamber.

This unanimous declaration was made when the campaign organization of Sen. Araraume led by the Director General, Hon Peter Orji, visited the 10 electoral wards as he kicked off his quest to return to the Senate.

Speaking at the venue which included Umuduruegbeaguru, Okwe, Okwelle and Umuna, the various stakeholders made up of women, youth, market officers among many others agreed that Okigwe cannot afford to fail Sen. Araraume, after he had accepted the plea to return.

According to High Chief John Enyiogasi (Ok2000), it would be suicidal for Okigwe zone not to seize this opportunity, adding that this opportunity comes in a lifetime and that it would be a blessing beyond comparison.

He expressed the hope that Sen. Araraume will replicate the same feat he did during his two time sojourn in the Red chamber, adding that Okigwe should count themselves lucky to have such a good ambassador.

Also speaking, Dr. (Mrs.) Chidinma Uwajumogu disclosed that she decided to step down for Sen Araraume because it was the best thing to do, adding that having a ranking senator is the best thing that could happen to Okigwe zone.

According to her, those jostling for the position should step down for him, seeing that such a decision would benefit not only them, but the entire people especially now that the zone has lost a lot since the demise of the former senator.

In his speech, Sen Ifeanyi Araraume assured that he will not fail the zone and that he was very conversant with the challenges of Onuimo being instrumental to the creation of the council area, adding that one of the things he would pursue before the end of December is to empower women and youth to curb criminal tendencies.

He insisted that his presence in the Senate will strengthen the party and also shore support for Mr. President and the governor of the State, adding that both the governor and the entire South East would be very proud.

Sen Araraume insisted that there was no way he would be in the Senate and Okigwe would not receive the full benefits of the dividends of democracy.

Also today in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the Federal High Court threw out the motions seeking for a stay of execution of the earlier judgment which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to remove the name of Frank Ibezim and add that of Sen Ifeanyi Araraume, and another which sought for a joinder and power to appeal the judgment.

Also late Sunday evening over 40 vehicles were handed out to APC ward chairmen and leaders in the six Local Government Areas of Okigwe zone.