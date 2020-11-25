APC Senate Aspirants; Uwajumogu, Uchendu Drum Support For Candidate

Tunji Adedeji

The senatorial bid of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, the All Progressive Congress ,APC Candidate for Okigwe Senatorial bye election got a huge boost on Tuesday when stakeholders and the people of Ihitte -Uboma LGA endorsed the second term Senator as their preferred candidate for the seat.

The APC stakeholders and party faithful who were unanimous in their position to vote Senator Ararume come 5th December gave the endorsement at St Patrick’s Catholic Parish, Uboma and Mater Doloroza Catholic Parish, Uboma LGA respectively during his campaign rally.

Addressing the people of Ihitte-Uboma, Senator Ararume said his his experience as a two term senator and track record of outstanding service to the people of Okigwe zone placed him in good stead to represent the zone in the senate.

He commended the ruling party in the state, the APC, and its avalanche of followers who drummed support for his Senatorial bid to represent Okigwe Senatorial District.

The soft spoken Senator Ararume promised the people of the zone quality and fair representation if elected.

Araraume said he has the experience, competence, capacity and ability to attract dividends of democracy to the people of Okigwe zone through his contacts.

He assured that he will use his friendship with the senate leadership and presidency to facilitate construction of roads linking Ihitte- Uboma from Mbano to Obowo, Umuahia and other environs with a view to encouraging economic activities, productivity and free movement.

According to Ararume, “I will positively engage the youth as well as empower the women of Okigwe zone on skills acquisition and beneficial schemes to make them employable to be able to fend properly for themselves and families to reduce poverty and insecurity at the zone.”

“There are many good reasons to vote for me: I will be the third APC elected senator from the South East. Also, I will be a ranking member in the House of Senate where I will be respected to work for your advantage by attracting more goodies and making Imo State and Okigwe zone proud”,

The APC candidate who thanked the people of Ihitte- Uboma for coming out en masse for the rally, enjoined the people to vote for him massively, as well as protect their vote.

Several groups, including former Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Engr Mark Uchendu, former Assembly member for Ihitte-Uboma, Dr. Mrs Uche Ejiogu , Mrs Chidimma Uwajumogu, Hon Chidi Nwoke, former TC Chairman of Obowo Local Government Area and party have endorsed Ararume as their preferred candidate for the seat.