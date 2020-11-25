Planned Take Over Of Imo LGAs Uzodinma Draws Battle Line Against Okorocha’s Chairmen .Attorney General Warns Sacked Council Bosses



The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has warned the Chairmen and Councilors elected under the administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha not to take Laws into their hands by invading Imo Local Government Council on November 30, 2020 to assume office.

In Press Release signed by the Imo State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Chief (Sir) COC Akaolisa, Imo State Government led by Gov Uzodinma made it clear that “The Government will take needful actions to protect the rights of all Imo people. Those who attempt to take the Laws into their hands or seek to breach the peace will be doing so at their own risk”

It would be recalled that the Council Chairmen and Councilors elected under the administration of Rochas Okorocha were removed by the Gov Emeka Ihedioha administration on resumption in office following a resolution of the Imo House of Assembly and in accordance with the provisions of Imo State Local Government Administration Law.

However, a few weeks ago, a Federal High Court gave a verdict, asking the Chairmen and Councilors to go back to office.

Since the Court judgment, the former Imo LGA Chairmen and the Councilors have in separate Press Briefings said they would return back to office on November 30,2020 to resume work, whether the Hope Uzodinma Government agree or not.

This scenario has been causing tension in Imo State, as the masses wait for the appointed day, which is Monday, November 30,2020.

However, before that date approaches, Governor Uzodinma has sent out a stern warning to the Chairmen and Councillors saying that his Government will use the power within its reach to forestall every attempt by the Okorocha elected Council officers to return to work on the said date.

The Uzodinma administration said it was not their time that the Chairmen and their councilors were sacked, and should instead wait for courts final pronouncement on the matter.

“This administration will respect the rights of all Imo citizens but will also defend the integrity of our Judicial Process and Courts. We therefore advise the Rochas Anayo Okorocha chairmen to await the outcome of their matters at Imo State High Court, the Court of Appeal and the matter at Supreme Court”, the Uzodinma Government tells the Okorocha LGA Chairmen and Councilors.

However, the Uzodinma administration recounted on many occasions the Okorocha Government denied the Gov Ikedi Ohakim elected Council Chairmen and Councillors the legal right to resume in office after several Court judgments.

“Chief Rochas Okorocha as Governor without regard for democratic principles and practice and in total disrespect for the wish and desire of Imo people dissolved elected Local Government Chairmen and Councilors in the 27 Local Government Areas in the State” the Release stated.