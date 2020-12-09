Assembly vibes Thursday December 10, 2020

EX IMO SPEAKER, CHIJI COLLINS IN TROUBLE, FACES PROBE

The ousted Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, and Member representing Isiala Mbano State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins Chimezie, may be in for another big problem, if what Trumpeta Newspapers obtained were to be considered.

Barely one month Chiji Collins was disrobed as the Speaker of the 9th House, he is in for a stiffer action, if found guilty.

The House during its plenary session yesterday, in a motion moved by Orsu House member, Nnodumele Freedoline called for a financial account of the House from June 13, 2019 to November 13, 2020.

Presenting the motion, Nnodumele recalled that within the specified duration headed by Chiji Collins, Members were oblivion of the House account.

He said the motion was not a witch-hunt, rather, would help place a healthy transparency.

Nnodumele also recalled that part of the reasons for impeaching Chiji bordered on Financial impropriety, highhandedness, incompetence, sabotage.

Buttressing more on the relevance of the motion, the Orsu member revealed that during the time the former Deputy Speaker of the House, Okey Onyekanma had a problem, all his entitlements were withheld, without any account traceable to it.

He also revealed that lately last year, Appeal Court nullified Hon. Uju Onwudiwe’s election, for over four months, Speaker Chiji Collins didn’t release all the salaries and allowances accrued the Njaba lawmaker.

“We should not only be Lawmakers, we have to lead by example. This our job should be what people call vocation, and not an avenue to amase wealth”, Nnodumele said.

Seconder of the motion, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu representing Ikeduru Constituency added that when Chiji Collins was impeached, it was made public, and among the allegations was “financial impropriety”, stressing that since then, he has not refuted it.

Ogbuagu said till date, he neither have a clue of where or how the House account is, nor heard when an account was rendered.

Other members who contributed to the probe motion, Honorables; Arthur Egwim, Uju Onwudiwe, Solomon Anukam, opined that no Lawmaker, regardless of who is at the top deserves to take another person’s salaries and allowances.

After hearing the debates, Speaker Paul Emeziem set up a 7-man ad-hoc committee.

Chairman is Hon. Ekene Nnodumele, and Members include, Hons; Eddy Obinna, Emeka Nduka, Frank Ugboma, Dominic Ezerioha, Johnson Iheonukara Duru, and Uche Ogbuagu.

According to the Speaker, they are to report back to the House in two weeks time.

LAWMAKER CALLS FOR EFFECTIVE USE OF PUBLIC BUILDINGS LYING FALLOW

•IMHA CHARGES GOVERNOR, MINISTRY

Imo State House of Assembly has urged the State Governor, Hope Uzodinma to immediately constitute the Imo State Facilities Management Agency, to ensure management of public infrastructure in the State.

Moving the motion on the floor of the House on Tuesday, the Lawmaker representing Ideato North State constituency, Rt. Hon. Barr. Innocent Arthur Egwim noted that previous administration in the State led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha erected many public structures across the State.

Egwim said many of those buildings have not been put to effective uses, while some are yet to be completed.

“Aware that some of the structures that were completed are still lying waste, unutilized and have now constituted habitats and hibernating places for criminals, brigands and psychotic people, from where the security of the State is threatened due to the activities of these group of people;

“Aware also that the uncompleted ones, of such structures have equally constituted source of danger to the State Security due to similar abuses mentioned above”.

The House resolved to urge the Governor to direct the Director-General of the State Facilities Management Agency or the Commissioner for Public Utilities to identify all the completed and uncompleted buildings in the State lying fallow.

Hon Egwim posited that abuses as a result of theft from those hideouts would be minimized as well as generate IGR for the State.

Reacting, Hon Chiagozie Nwaneri of Oru East suggested that structural Engineers be carried along in the process of utilizing the buildings.

The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu said there won’t be any more need erecting new buildings for office use, as the State already have enough.

OBOWO MEMBER SEEKS DEVELOPMENT OF IMO INDUSTRIAL LAYOUTS

•GOVT MAY REVOKE UNUSED PLOTS

Apparently worried by the level of underdevelopment at the Imo State Industrial Layouts, member representing Obowo State Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Barr. Chidozie Kennedy Ibeh, has called for the reinvigoration of the layouts.

This quest was necessitated by a motion moved by Hon. Kennedy Ibeh, calling on the State Government to provide basic infrastructural facilities at the State industrial layouts.

He argued that doing so, would bolster development, as the master plan of the State apportioned designated areas as Industrial layouts.

Ibeh said that there are many derivable benefits for both the State, in terms of IGR generation, and for employment opportunities.

However, the State Assembly in its resolutions, urged the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to direct the Ministry of Works, and Public Utilities to provide infrastructural facilities, especially access roads, drainages, sufficient electric light supply and water.

It was disclosed that provision of those amenities would attract investors and industrialists to bolster development.

In a related development, a resolution urging the Governor to revoke all land allocations in the Industrial areas.

“Be it further resolved by this Honorable House to urge the Governor to take immediate steps to revoke all land allocations in the Industrial areas, which the allotes, for the past two years, failed to comply to the terms as contained in the original allocation documents and to re-allocate same to more credible and ready developers”.

NWANERI BAGS CONFIDENCE VOTE FROM ORU EAST YOUTH

Legislative antecedents of the House Member representing Oru East State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Chiagozie Nwaneri has received kudos, as he bagged a confidence vote from youth of his area.

Hon. Chiagozie Nwaneri, recently sponsored a mega soccer fiesta for the youth of Oru East.

Part of the benefits was an opportunity created by Hon. Nwaneri, which at the end of the tournament saw the best players enrolled to Heartland FC, Owerri.

General Manager of the State’s owned Football Club, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwudi was present, alongside his team to do the needful at the grand finale held at the Amiri Central School field, last Sunday.

However, enticed by his laudable achievements in the nook and cranny of the LGA, the youth who couldn’t hide their feelings passed an implicit vote of confidence on Chiagozie Nwaneri.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after the competition, the team captain for Amiri, Sunday Obi, affirmed that since the history of Oru East, what was achieved under the short stay of Hon. Nwaneri was never attained before.

The elated youth attributed Chiagozie as a pace setter.

Emeka Igbokwe from Akuma disclosed that the duties of a Lawmaker entails law making and oversight, while Nwaneri has surpassed his predecessors, hence the need to give him more support.