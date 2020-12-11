Owerri Zone Warns Saboteurs .Says, Posterity Will Judge Such Elements

The people of Owerri Zone, one of the three Political Zones that make up Imo State have risen up in unison to condemn those said to be saboteurs among them who they described as the Black Sheep putting obstacle in the wheel of growth, development and progress of Owerri people in the Imo political polity and scheme of things.

The people of Owerri who spoke under the aegis of Coalition For Owerri Reawakening, in a Communique signed by Hon Oliver Enwerenem, Chief Dr Fidel Onyeneke, Chief Martin Opara and Bar Julius Onyenuchenya maintained that “We condemn the activities of a few people in Owerri zone whose stock in trade is sabotaging the zone. We are sure that posterity will appropriately reward them” the Communiqué read in part.

The Group maintained that the unity of purpose for Owerri zone which kick-started at Egbu Declaration in November 11, 2017 still remains fresh in the minds of real Owerri people, adding that Owerri citizens believe in the Tripod that make up Imo State, and therefore cannot shy away in boldly demanding what belongs to Owerri people in the comity of the three political Zones of Imo State.

The Body said that Owerri people have not forgotten the solidarity Imo people across zones showed to their son Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, who was overwhelmingly voted as Governor of the State, stressing that Owerri Zone ever remains proud of Ihedioha whose short stay in office recorded various firsts in the annals of Imo Governorship and Leadership.

The Coalition For Owerri Reawakening however demanded that the mandate given to their son, Emeka Ihedioha by Imo masses be returned and appropriate restitutions made to avoid the wrath of God.

The Coalition promised to continue to partner with well-meaning citizens of the State from other zones in ensuring good Governance for Imo State.

“Owerri zone will continue to partner with well-meaning people from other zones for the development of Imo State, under a Governor elected by the people of Imo State” the communiqué said.