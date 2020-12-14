Bleak Christmas For Imo Workers .. Civil Servants Lament Non Payment, Slashed Salaries .Besieges Head of Service Office For Solution



As signals for the celebration of Christmas and yuletide festives set in, it will definitely be a bad season for civil servants in Imo State going by cacophony of complaints from their end centred on salary payments.

Issues related to payment of salaries have been a recurring decimal rocking the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma since he came on board as number one citizen of Imo State on January 14, 2020.

Apart from non-payment, Trumpeta learnt that there are regular slashes and shortages observed in the salaries when the alert comes.

This newspaper has observed that workers are in tears at the moment at various government ministries and agencies following non-payment and the continued slashes in salaries.

For instance, workers of the Imo State Sports Council are in sorrow as the state government are owing many of them nine months salary arrears while others paid witnessed unprecedented deductions. When our reporter visited the sports complex, it was complaints galore arising from non-payment as affected workers rained curses on state government for starving them.

It was further gathered that after paying 100% salaries to workers, the state government started making deductions from the workforce for the month of November. Affected are those of the ministries who have seen their salaries slashed.

Similarly, workers of the Imo State Polytechnic were not left out as alerts that entered into their bank accounts showed massive deductions. The workers who received their alerts few days ago are lamenting unwarranted deduction.

The non-payment and slashes in salaries sustained as Xmas is fast approaching has instituted bad mood at the moment because the civil servants may not likely meet up with expected responsibilities for the yuletide festives.