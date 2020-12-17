Anselm Nkwocha Buries Mother Dec 23

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, all roads will lead to Umueleba Obokwe, in Ozuzu Autonomous Community in Ngor Okpala, Imo State, as Ezinne Cyrina Okwundu Nkwocha (Nee Okereafor) is laid to rest.

Late Mama Cyrina Nkwocha is the mother of Chief Anselem Nkwocha, the Traditional Prime Minister of Ngor Okpala LGA, and the Okiki-Ola of Lagos.

Late Mrs Nkwocha died at the ripe age of 91.

Anselem Nkwocha uses this forum to invite all his friends, political and Business Associates to the burial ceremony which is bound to shake the foundation of Ngor Okpala LGA.