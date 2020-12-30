Imo Gov Talks Tough, Warn Bad Eggs In Civil Service, . Corrupt Doctors To Relocate Before New Year Or Go To Prison ••Says, “I Spend N6m Monthly For Workers Breakfast”



By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has read riot act against bad eggs in the circle of the State Civil Service, to either run away from Imo State before January 2021, or be thrown into prison.

The Governor, also warned lackadaisical Medical Doctors and other health Practitioners to retrace their steps for productivity or get sacked, without further delay.

He made the above warnings last Saturday at the Mgbidi Township Stadium, in a reception organized in his honour by Oru Nation, comprising East and West.

He disclosed that his Government is determined at sanitizing the Civil Service system, from salary padding and double earning.

Uzodinma vehemently said that double salary earners are the real thieves, and must be prosecuted and sent to prison.

He charged anyone involved in the shoddy affairs to either run away from now to 31st of December, 2020, or would soon be prison inmates, to serve as deterrent to others.

“Double Salary earners are the real criminals. They better run away from Imo State before January next year because I am coming with full force”.

Governor Uzodinma boasted that the problem is big, but the man that has come to look after the State is bigger than the problem itself.

Speaking about second term, he said, “I don’t talk about second tenure, but getting Imo right. Anyone that like me and want a second tenure should start now to do things right. Together, we will make Imo State the envy of other States”.

In a related development, he warned Medical Doctors in the State who are not ready to work to get ready, stressing that he is going to recruit younger Doctors who are going to deliver effective services.

The Chief Executive of the State added that he doesn’t need Doctors that want to compete with politicians and make money just to drag Chieftaincy titles, or drive Rolls Royce cars.

On the payment of salaries and pensions, Uzodinma revealed that the system I currently 95% automated.

He opined that anyone that has not received his/her salary has questions to answer as a result of irregularities in data and grade levels.

“I am a creative thinker, you know me, I know you, I am not going to joke with this Government”.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodinma revealed that currently, he spends a sum of six million naira (#6m) for workers breakfast.

He said when he came, he changed the face of civil service, by providing coaster buses and meals, which consumes the State a lot.

He therefore called on Labour Leaders to only concentrate on activities that would better the workforce, rather than working with opposition to sabotage Government effort.