A legal professional and one time governorship candidate of a party in the state, Chief Ziggy Azike is dead.

Azike from Ugiri clan in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State was reported to have died in the early hours of yesterday.

Until his death, he was principal counsel at Adral Lex, a Law firm.

He also ran for various elective positions including senate and governorship under different party platforms but remained unsuccessful.