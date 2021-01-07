How Imo Bizman, 2 Policemen, Driver Were Murdered .Ideato Community Mourns



Details of how a prominent businessman and contractor of Imo State origin, his police orderlies and driver were brutally murdered have been obtained.

Recall that two days ago, a video trend online showed corpses of unknown persons reported to have been shot and killed by yet to be identified gunmen on the Owerri-Onitsha road, Ihiala.

A day after the distasteful video went viral, reports emerged that the victim was a known business mogul and contractor, Chief Leo Anuforo from Okohia Isiekenensi, Ideato South LGA of Imo State.

The deceased, who is a community leader, socialite and CEO of the Loragi Consortium, was shot dead alongside his driver and two police escorts.

According to information Trumpeta gathered, their attackers double crossed a Hilux vehicle conveying them before bullets were rained at the vehicle killing all occupants instantly.

Further reports also have it that after the rain of bullets which found the man and his team dead, their assailants came down to ransack the car before rushing away with vital items including phones.

It was learnt that Chief Anuforo’s Loragi Consortium is the consultancy company handling World Bank erosion control projects in many states of the country through NEWMAP.

He was on his way to a program in Edo State before the ambush that led to his death and three others.

Chief Anuforo’s death has caused a panic in the State as he was the former President of Standard Tennis Club, a popular sports and recreational organization based with operational base at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri. And before his demise was the Okohia Isiekenensi President General.