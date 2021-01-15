Kennedy Ibeh Sues For Unity In Obowo APC ••As LGA Pledges Support For Governor



By Onyekachi Eze

The Honourable Member representing Obowo State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Barr. Kennedy Ibeh, has called for unity of purpose among his Constituents, of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He made the call on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in his Umuoke residence of Obowo LGA, when he played host to the APC Leaders from all the wards in the LGA.

The convergence, according to the Parliamentarian, was a wake-up call, for his kinsmen to embrace the State Government, led by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Hon Kennedy Ibeh didn’t only recognized Senator Hope Uzodinma as the Governor, but also expressed an overwhelming satisfaction with his Leadership roles and capacity, hence charged all hands to be on deck.

Trumpeta Correspondent observed that the Obowo Lawmaker seized the opportunity to brief his Constituents and political Leaders about affairs in the State, which also, is expected of the LGA to rally round the State Government, towards attracting democracy dividends to the area.

Earlier in his speech, Hon Ibeh posited that development could be stiffened from them, unless they come together as one body.

He said that the meeting became very important, as orchestrated by the recent happenings in Obowo APC.

“As your son sent to Owerri to represent Obowo LGA, I bring message of love, peace and harmony. Until we come together, Governors will come and go, without Obowo getting something meaningful from Government. This is a wake-up call for all our Leaders”.

He added that even as they sent him to represent them in the State Assembly, basically for law making, oversight and constituency representation, he has not relented in other human capital development of his people.

“Nke Nke Enyi Obowo”, as fondly called reminded them that irrespective of the turbulence that characterized the commencement of his second term election in 2019, he has held firm, the expectations required of a Legislator.

While congratulating the Governor for marking his one year in office, Hon Kennedy Ibeh affirmed that since Hope Uzodinma came onboard, he (Governor) has carried himself with dignity and exercising all executive duties bequeathing of a Governor’s office.

Similarly, he disclosed that there has been mutual working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

Furthermore, the Obowo strong voice in the State Assembly, warned against infighting and sabotage, revealing that some political gladiators fought each other in the past due to party differences, but now, said it’s time to reunite and seek for oneness for a greater Obowo.

He said, “I make bold to say that Obowo LGA is APC. Since 2013 APC came into Imo State, Obowo has been the headquarters of APC, and nothing will change that now, not at my time”.

“We love our Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, and our Governor loves us. What we want now is coming together in the party, and seek more ways of attracting democracy dividends to our LGA”.

“2021 is a year to restrenghten our party. Now that the National Executive Council, NEC, of our great party has appointed our dear Governor, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma to be incharge of reconciliation in the south East, our duty should be rallying round him so as to deliver that mandate”.

Hon Ibeh further opined, “Regardless of factions, this meeting serves as a unifying meeting. We are all together now. Therefore, it is important that for the development of this LGA, we must shelve our individual differences. Until we come together in synergy, we may not gain anything from this Government”.

In response, Sir Dr Eli Dibia from Umunachi Ward, commended the Lawmaker for having the thought of converging such gathering of creme de la creme in Obowo APC.

In addition, he said Hon Kennedy Ibeh has shown a difference in Leadership.

Sir Eli Dibia thereby moved a motion proposing that the meeting comprised of key Leaders in Obowo LGA be transformed into “Obowo APC Leaders Forum”.

Barr Mrs Lilian Okeke from Amuzi Ward, seconded the motion calling for the institutionalization of the Forum.

After the mover and seconder of the motion, others unanimously supported accordingly and passed a resolution to abide by the decisions reached at the meeting.

Other contributors warned detractors in the LGA to desist from doing so, stressing that it was high time such persons are shown the way out, regardless of whose ox is gored.

Chief Longers Anyanwu, Hon Fabian Ihekwueme, and others charged selves to be each others brother’s keeper, buttressing that pull-him-down syndrome won’t lead them anywhere.

Part of the resolutions was a vote of confidence on Governor Hope Uzodinma, and good wishes as he clocks one year in office.

They also expressed confidence on Hon Kennedy Ibeh for raising the bar of representation in the State Assembly.

Present were; Hon. Dr. Fabian Ihekweme, Hon. Commissioner for Foreign/International Affairs; Hon. Sir. C. C. Ihejirika

IMC Chairman, Obowo LGA; Hon. Chief Longers Anyanwu (Ebubedike)

Fmr. Commissioner; Chief Francis Ihechere

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rtd.); Hon. Dr. Ray Emerenini, Fmr. Executive Chairman, Obowo; Hon. Dr. Godrick Anosike, Fmr Health Commissioner; Hon. Ifeanyichukwu Onwueyiagba, Fmr. Commissioner; Hon. Dr. Japhet Azubuiñe, Fmr. Chairman, Obowo LGA; Hon. Prince Chidi Nwoke, Fmr. T.C. Chairman, Obowo; Ezuodike (Dr.) Eli Dibia

Political Analyst.

Others include; Amb. Tim Ihemadu, Strategist; Sir Fidelis Emengaha, Fmr. APC Chairman, Obowo LGA, Chief Lawrence Osuagwu, Pioneer Chairman of APC, Obowo; Lady Mrs. Ngozi Bosco, CWO women leader; Chief Matthew Okorie, Emeritus NEPAD Cordinator Obowo; Chief Fidelis Ukaegbu; Hon. Udochukwu Nwagwu, Former Deputy Ldr. Of Obowo council; Hon. Victor Onyebuchi; Hon. Engr. Chukwudi Igbosonu; Hon. Theodore Anyadike, Former TC Member, and a host of others.