Okorocha Boast, Says Uzodinma Won’t Exceed 2023 In Govt House .Claims Ihedioha Has Asked For Reconciliation .Comments On Double Standard Of Political Allies



Tunji Adedeji

Senator Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial District has declared that Senator Hope Uzodinma reign as Imo state governor would not go beyond 2023 if Supreme Court vs Umadi matter fails to send him packing.

Okorocha who denied the rumours of his plan to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) made this declaration last Saturday while addressing the party’ factional State Working Committee (SWC) Local Government and Ward Executives in the State.

He said,”We do not recognize Governor Uzodinma’s APC in Imo. That’s not APC in Imo State. That’s PDP People. How many APC members are among his more than one hundred and twenty appointees? None Ofcourse.

Okorocha who claimed that Rt .Hon Emeka Ihedioha had approached him for reconciliation, told party supporters that the condition for acceptance is that Ihedioha and other leaders publicly apologize to his daughter, Uloma Nwosu, for laying their hands on her during PDP reign as Imo State Governor.

Speaking further on his defection, Senator Okorocha said,”I am still a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and asked the public to disregard the speculation that, he has the plan to leave the Party.”

Recall that some newspapers as well as social media news platforms had recently alleged plans by Okorocha to decamp to the PDP.

But he said “I have not left APC. I am still in APC. Nobody has stake in APC more than me. The worst insults I had in Imo and in the South-East in 2015, was because of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari. APC was formed by President Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Myself and few other people. But those on Congratulation trip, have taken over the Party”.

He said Mr. Daniel Nwafor as Chairman and his EXCO, the Local Government and Ward Executives, remain intact, with the Judgments on their positions, including that of the Appeal Court.

He Stated, “Daniel Nwafor and others, duly elected as the Executives of the Party remain as such. Those who want to destroy the Party lied to President Buhari. The Judgments on the issue all Stated that the NEC of the Party or the governor, cannot remove the Party EXCOs. The Party Executives can only be removed by Convention. “

Okorocha also took on Hon Chike Okafor, Federal Reps Member, representing Okigwe South at the green chambers over alleged double standard, insisting that his sins would be forgiven if he retrace his steps and return to his political family now.

He Stated, “Daniel Nwafor and others, duly elected as the Executives of the Party remain as such. Those who want to destroy the Party lied to President Buhari. The Judgments on the issue all Stated that the NEC of the Party or the governor, cannot remove the Party EXCOs. The Party Executives can only be removed by Convention.