Many Feared Dead As Orlu Boils .Property Worth Millions of Naira Burnt .Pro Biafra Group, Security Agencies Clash



By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

There are strong indications that many people may have lost their lives following a major unrest in some parts of Orlu town in Imo State.

From eye witness account and even video chips Trumpeta observed online on Monday, heavy gunshots boomed and burning of property was witnessed in several parts of the town.

The cause of the crisis could not be obtained as at the time of this report, Trumpeta authoritatively learnt that uneasy calm and tension has enveloped parts of Orlu and neigbouring towns.

In the incident of yesterday, it was learnt that security agencies comprising army and police battled against a group known as “Volunteers” suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) believed to be part of the IPOB group. In the ensuring shoot out, it was gathered that several lives were lost and some quarters and business outfits set ablaze.

In some of the videos, scenes of dead people who may have died in the process, movements of gun totting security operatives and civilians were noticed.

Also an area for commercial activities in the Orlu, was burnt.

Police were yet to react or make any statement on the matter as at the time of this report, but streets in Orlu town are currently deserted with residents in doors and living in fear.