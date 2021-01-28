Caretaker Committee: NLC; Uzodinma’s Action, Invitation To Anarchy ..National Leadership Vows To Take Unfriendly Action Against Imo Governor . Imo Workers In Dilemma Over Strike



Except the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma changes approach to issues related to the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, the national body has sent signal of a brush with the state governor.

According to the National President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, governor Uzodinma is seeking for the trouble of the labour for proscription of organized labour in the state.

Wabba said that labour would confront Governor Hope Uzodinma adding that the state government action is unacceptable

According to him, the position of the Governor was an invitation to anarchy and disruption of industrial peace and harmony in the state.

The President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, stated this at the 7th Quadrennial National Delegates’ Conference of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives in Abuja.

He said the action of the state was contrary to several labour conventions and would not be accepted by NLC.

Wabba said, “We have observed that a lot of anti-union activities, including direct attacks on workers fundamental rights have been going on lately. This is not acceptable to us. On Monday, we received sad information from Imo state.

“The information indicated that the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, who is supposed to be a democrat, proscribed labour unions in the state. He did not only proscribed the unions, he went ahead to constitute caretaker committee for all the unions.

“That’s undemocratic and unacceptable. The fundamental pillar of peace in the world after the first World War is International Labour Organization Convention that was propagated in 1919.”

The national leadership asked workers in the state to remain calm and law abiding, promising that the national headquarters of NLC in Abuja would take unfriendly against the governor if he failed to reverse the decision.