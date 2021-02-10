Appointment of Duty Principals: Bribery Scandal Rocks SEMB, Teachers Embark On Lobbying



By Okey Alozie

Information getting to our news desk revealed that desperate teachers have started lobbying seriously to get elevated by all means.

Many of the senior teachers from various secondary schools have been alleged to have spent heavily to become duty principals and vice principal.

Some alleged to have paid both in cash and kind for them to get the position of duty principals and vice principals in the urban schools especially schools within Owerri Municipal Council.

We gathered that teachers on salary grade 14 are ones seeking for this appointment as duty principal with desperation.

Trumpeta investigation showed that there was no circular for any appointment of such as those spreading such fraudulent information may be in serious trouble.

“There is no vacancy for such position now” an insider disclosed.

Those clamouring to become duty principals have been advised to beware of scammers, else they may cry of being deceived at last.

Further report showed that Directors from zones and those working under them are at the centre of the alleged bribery and so far, big amounts of money is said to have been collected through the back door by top officials of SEMB to aid the job.

Those level 14 teachers seeking to become duty principal also lobby government officials to make their way.

The office of the acting executive secretary from our investigative report is not aware of anything concerning the appointment of duty principal neither has the office advertised for such a position as we gathered from a reliable source.

There are indications that the level 14 officers alleged to be involved in scam will receive punishment without delay as their names are being compiled now.

Both those who gave bribe and those that received will enter the bad book of government as we were told.