Tension In Imo Over APC Membership Registration .As Govt Raises Alarm On Plot To Disrupt Program



Uneasy calm is pervading Imo State following signs of trouble trailing the commencement of the APC membership Revalidation exercise in the State.

The revalidation exercise which commenced this week appears to be breeding insecurity in Imo State as the State Government announced stiffer measures for anyone who exploits the program to cause trouble.

Trumpeta investigation has it that the tension in the state is not unconnected with the decision of a major group in the APC family backing out of the exercise.

Recall that APC in Imo has not known any peace due to consistent struggle of two factions claiming leadership of the party. There is supremacy battle between the Marcon Nlemigbo led group against that of Dan Nwafor camp.

While the state governor Senator Hope Uzodinma backs the Nlemigbo caretaker group, Nwafor has the support and blessing of former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha. It is further believed that the struggle for who controls the soul of the party continues with the membership revalidation exercise.

A strong sign that danger is lurking around as membership revalidation gets underway is a statement issued by the Information Commissioner for Imo State Government, Hon Mbadiwe Emelumba.

Apparently disturbed by the fear of the unknown, Mbadiwe disclosed that the government was aware of a group of people paid millions to disrupt APC party registration which got underway two days ago, said he .

“The state government is fully aware that a group of people have been paid millions of Naira to disrupt the APC party registration exercise beginning from tomorrow, Tuesday February 9th”.

“The government is aware of the person behind this sinister plot and the desperate group he is using, as well as the venues of meetings held for that purpose

Let it therefore be known to the sponsor of this desperate plot that the government will deal decisively with anyone caught disturbing the peace during the registration exercise”

“Those who have accepted to be used as mercenaries for this evil design to disrupt a peaceful exercise should not be in any doubt that they will be doing so at their own peril”.

Security agencies have been placed on red alert to apprehend and deal decisively with any person involved in any breach of the peace while the registration exercise lasts.