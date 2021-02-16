Appointment Forces Rescue Missionaries Dump Okorocha for Uzodinma . Joins CampHope Political Family

Tunji Adedeji

There is pervasive uncertainty in the camp of Senator Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial District over recent appointment of some top members of his political family into Gov Hope Uzodinma’s cabinet.

Feelers from Imo State Governor’s camp indicates that apart from these Rescue Missionaries who recently dump Okorocha for Uzodinma, majority of Okorocha’s supporters will soon join Uzodinma and it will dawn on the Orlu zone senator that he is a General without troops.

Recall that the Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, on Friday announced that eleven appointments had been approved by the governor, which had more of the former governor’s core loyalists as Special Advisers.

The new appointments, according to the release, had the former Governor’s Commissioner for Commerce and Market Development, Lady Joy Mbawuike, the former Commissioner for Tourism, Cyril Okafor and former Commissioner for Sports, Robert Ekwebelem among other Okorocha’s loyalists. Ekwebelem, Okafor and Mbawuike were at a stage very visible in Okorocha’s desire to have Nwosu become his successor.

Among other appointment recently made include, Paddy Obinna, Arts and Culture, Louise Duru.. Environment, Dominic Mgbe, Industries.

Others were Jerry Okolie,Skill Acquisition and Empowerment , Ann Dozie..Nursing, Midwifery and Adoption Matters, Ohiri Boniface. Community policing, Nkem Nwankwo…Tourism Development, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, Public Enlightenment.