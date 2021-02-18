Nwangele LGA Records Massive Entrance Into APC, As Imo Deputy Speaker Empowers Market Traders



By Onyekachi Eze

The ongoing registration of new members into the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the revalidation of membership of the old ones has received a great turn-out in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State.

This was prior to the overwhelming sensitization piloted by the Member representing Nwangele State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, who doubles as the Deputy Speaker of the 9th House.

Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu in his capacity has reportedly shut down Nwangele for APC.

In an effort to propagate the message of APC at the ongoing registration and revalidation exercises, Rt Hon Iwuanyanwu led his team to a resounding road rally.

Respected sons and daughters of the Constituency thronged out in their numbers to show solidarity, both physically and materially, hence giving it the name as “the mother of all sensitizations in Imo state”.

However, souls were won for APC, through the instrumentality of Hon Iwuanyanwu, who did not only give them reasons why they should be part of the moving train, but also highlighted numerous achievements of APC governments at the National and State level.

In Imo State, he disclosed that Governor Hope Uzodinma has proven his passion to selfless service, as can be seen his people oriented policies and programs.

Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu further admonished the 11 Ward Leaders and Executive to sustain the tempo the party is known with, and, to imbibe the spirit of unity.

The Chairman of IMC Nwangele LGA, Hon Cosmos Iwuagwu and his IMC Committees were present to get the ground running. Speaking at the end of the rally, Hon Cosmos Iwuagwu commended Nwangele APC Stakeholders, party supporters for gracing the occasion and showing capacity at all time when called upon.

Iwuagwu maintained that more are still to be done especially at winning souls for the party.

Meanwhile, another cheering news was the heartwarming financial empowerment of market traders.

According to the Deputy Speaker who joyfully handed over the envelopes to the traders, he supported them with the cash donations so as to enable them top up meaningfully to their businesses.

Trumpeta authoritatively reports that no fewer than two hundred and fifty persons benefitted from the gesture, and this, lightened up all the nook and crannies of the LGA.