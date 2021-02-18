Family of Killed Man Narrates Ordeal, Demand N800m From Police

By Okey Alozie

The Okorocha family from Umunochi in Abia State has asked the judicial commission of inquiry into police brutality and extra judicial killings sitting at the old Owerri High Court in Imo State, to facilitate the quick release of the body of their late brother, Mr Ezenwa Collins who was allegedly murdered by the SARS police unit in Owerri, Imo State in 2018.

The family also demanded for the payment of N800m as compensation to them.

Greg Sati Chinansa, a sister to the deceased who petitioned on behalf of the family alleged that her brother who was unjustly killed by the SARS police unit in 2018 was a police man, adding that her brother did not commit any crime at all.

She revealed that her late brother, Ezenwa Collins was a man of peace who cares for his family.

In addition, 8 members of the deceased family who were said to be arrested by police men after the death of their brother Ezenwa (aka Ezeego) narrated their ordeal one after the other in the hands of the SARS police unit.

They told the commission how he family members were detained and tortured for months and each of them spent millions of naira to regain freedom.

One of them made a shocking revelation on how he was blindfolded with black clock by the SARS men who arrested him and accusing of joining his late brother Ezenwa to kidnap people.

He said the closed his eyes for hours and when they opened his eyes, he saw himself at control and from there he was taken to the SARS unit where he was paraded with ammunition that he did not know how it came about.

The family members said the death of their brother have thrown them into abject poverty and misfortune.

Collins Ezenwa, the deceased was accused of kidnapping.

The deceased corpse is yet to be released to the family. The family members further demanded that they want their late brother to be given a befiting burial adding that the commission should come to their rescue and help in facilitating the quick release of the remains of the body of Collins whose wife and children are in pains now.