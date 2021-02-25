PWAN Group Donates Transformer To Ogbaku Community

Tunji Adedeji

It was celebration galore last Tuesday when Property World Africa Network, PWAN Group, one of the leading real estate network marketing companies in Africa with presence in over 21 states in Nigeria, Imo State inclusive donated a 300 KVA transformer to boost access to electricity in Umuonyeashi community, Nsokpo Ogbaku, Mbaitoli LGA

Recall that the people of Nsokpo Ogbaku had been in total darkness without hope of power supply for the past 5years before PWAN came to their rescue as part of its contributions to the development of its host communities

Speaking on the donations, Mr Kingsley Ezeaha, Business Manager of PWAN said the gesture was in line with PWAN’s objectives of improving the living standard of the people.

Ezeaha pointed out that the jubilation witnessed during the presentation exercise was a clear indication that PWAN enjoys cordial relationship with their business partners, even as he enjoyed investors to invest hugely in their property.

He said ,”PWAN Social responsibility is a critical part of the company’s DNA and as a result, its committed to the development of host communities wherever it operates.”

Eziaha who represented the Group Director, Dr Augustine Ozioma Onwumere and Group Managing Director Dr.(Mrs) Jayne Onwumere added that the 300KVA Transformers will ease the burden of access to electricity currently being experienced in the area and promised that PWAN will also install the transformers on the community’s behalf.

The Business Manager said that the transformer would go along way in addressing the issues of power outage the community had been experiencing for a very long time.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Elder Vitus Amahuru, Community Leader, expressed happiness over the kind gesture by the group.

“The community has been seeking for more than five year to get a transformer but PWAN made it possible.

“This gesture is timely and highly commendable, and we thank them for it,” he added.

Engr. Iyke Nnadi ,community Adviser and former President General of the community was full of praises for PWAN saying the era of government doing everything for its people is over, hence the need for well-to-do individuals and companies to always compliment government efforts in providing basic needs for people and make it their priority.