Blood Flow In Imo, As Cult War Ravages Community .Houses Burnt



By Tochi Onyeubi

In the wake of very serious security issues in Imo state, pocket violence has erupted in different areas.

Recall that for weeks, Army invasion took over Orlu with military jets spotted releasing air strikes in Orsu in search of the Eastern Security Network, ESN the IPOB group, leaving members of the community scampering for safety.

Unconfirmed number of people were reported to have lost their lives in the process.

Similar occurrences have reportedly taken place in Oguta LGA last weekend.

According to a police report, following a cult clash between rival groups which left a 23year old boy dead in the process, at Agwa secondary school, in Oguta.

The PPRO Orlando Ikeokwu revealed that the two rival cult groups clashed at the school premises which left the deceased, identified as Tobechi Chijioke Duru of Obudi Agwa, stone dead. Trumpeta learnt that in the course of the clash, the deceased may have been injured in the process leading to death.

Police in the statement disclosed that, however, through discreet investigation, operatives were able to apprehend the fleeing suspect whose name was given as Wisdom Uzoma a 23year old boy.

He confessed to the crime, and will be prosecuted accordingly, police reports.

In a related development in Oguta, two properties owned by the Udogu and Azogu families were allegedly razed down by yet to be identified culprits.

Information which remain hazy, revealed that there were no loss of lives on family members.

Efforts to get across the police spokesman proved abortive, as he were not able to take his call.