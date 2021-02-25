War Without End! Court Orders Interim Forfeit Property Acquired Illegally, As Imo Govt Agents Hits Ex Governor Hard Again



The woes bedeviling former governor of Imo, Owelle Rochas Okorocha have deepened greatly as an Owerri High Court has ordered an interim forfeiture of all properties he acquired illegally while functioning as the state governor.

While he has been under pressure to regain the sealed Royal Spring Hotel at Akachi road, another hammer fell on him this time from the court.

Trumpeta got information that Justice Njemanze of the High Court Owerri yesterday granted an Application filed by L.M. Alozie (SAN) seeking for Interim forfeiture of all properties acquired illegally by Owelle Rochas Okorocha while in office as the Executive Governor of Imo State between 2011 to 2019.

This newspaper could not get further details of the order before press time. Recall that Okorocha has been in court again the Federal Government. Federal agencies like the EFCC and ICPC have attempted to seize certain property of the former governor after he was accused to have used government fund to acquire it.

In another development, it appears to be no ending time for the supremacy war between Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and one of his predecessors, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Both have been enmeshed in a titanic battle culminating in the state government sealing some properties of the former governor over allegations that it either contravened the law or was acquired illegally through the state money.

Even as the dust raised by the recent fracas caused by Sunday’s clash at Royal Palm Spring Hotel, Akachi road in Owerri, between agent of the state government and a team led by the former governor, is yet to die down, authorities of Imo State again moved to bulldoze property belonging to Okorocha.

From what Trumpeta learnt, the fence of the building housing Reach FM, a private radio station based in Owerri was pulled down alongside the gate by operatives of the Owerri Capital Development Authorities, OCDA.

It was gathered that 48 hours after the Sunday clash, OCDA struck against Okorocha. According to OCDA claims, the fence and gate of his building contravened masterplan of the area as it not only blocked an access road for the public but also encroached the boundaries of the road.

Trumpeta recalls that the Radio FM, alleged to be part of the economic and business empire of the Okorochas was built while he was in office as governor.

OCDA, an arm of the government in charge of building and development mobilized bulldozers to remove the fence and gate, it claimed was on the road.