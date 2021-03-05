Adaora Onyechere Offsets WAEC Fees of Students in Okigwe LGA

TunjiAdedeji

Hon. Adaora Onyechere, former Special Assistant Information and Advocacy to Immediate past Governor of Imo State, has released a huge sum of money for the payment of 2020/2021 West African Examination Council fees for 11 students chosen from eleven Wards in Okigwe Council area .

Onyechere who was former staff of prominent TV station, AIT in partnership with Gender Research Advancement International presented the cash of #21,000 each to each of the beneficiaries through Comrade Victor Onyekach on Wednesday at Umukahall ,Okigwe .

In a brief speech via zoom platform during the ceremony, the Ace presenter said the payment of the WAEC fees represented her modest contribution to the educational development of girls child in Okigwe community.

Onyechere promised to grant full scholarship to any of the students that gained admission into any Nigerian university at the first attempt.

Onyechete who promised to continue to empower young girls and women described education as “very key to the development of any country”, saying that the gesture was aimed at given back to her people.

She said that the donation, made in partnership with Gender Research Advancement International was to support and encourage indigent, but brilliant students, to retain their interest in education.

An SSS 3 student of OkikeUchechi Promise. International Secondary School Okigwe, while responding on behalf of the benefitting students, expressed gratitude to the Hon Onyechere for the gesture.

She described the intervention as timely, noting that it came at a time many parents were owing school fees and unsure of where to source funds for the WAEC fees.

Comrade Victor Onyekach, the host commended Onyechere for coming to the aid of her people at a critical period, and urged other indigenes to emulate him.

He listed the names, schools and wards of the beneficiaries which includes: Aku ward, Oyibo Chiamaka. Aku Community Secondary School, Ihube Ward Ndubuisi Chinecherem Possible. Ihube Community Secondary School, Amuro Ward Vincent Tochukwu. Mariana College Okigwe,Umuawaibu Ward Ekeledo Happiness Munachiso. Aku Community Secondary School, UmuloloWard, Ukachukwu Goodness Oluebube. Umulolo Girls Secondary School, Urban Ward 2, OkikeUchechi Promise. International Secondary School Okigwe..

Others includes EzinachiWard, Iheonye Blessing. Ezinachi Community Secondary School, Ogii Ward

Dike Rosemary Chinasa. Mercy Girls Secondary School Okigwe, Urban 1 Ward Okafor Mercy Nnenna. Urban Secondary School Okigwe, Umualumoke Ward

Uwanna Munachiso J. Mercy Girls Secondary School Okigwe, Abogbu ward Ikechukwu Marvelous Chidera. Abogbu Community Secondary School all in Okigwe .