I Didn’t Know My Wife Had N5m, To Pay Ransom, Kidnapped Lawyer Tells Panel



By Okey Alozie

A human Right Lawyer, Chief S.M Nwagwu on Wednesday told the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into police brutality and extra judicial killing sitting at the Old High Court Owerri how he was kidnapped by hoodlums and dumped at Ihiagwa Owerri West.

The lawyer who was dramatic during his presentation narrated his ordeal in the hands of his abductors and declared he never knew that his wife had up to N5m to pay for his ransom.

In his words “ my wife finds it difficult to bring out money for the up keep of the House but I never know he can pay up to N5m for the kidnappers to free me” the kidnap lawyer told the panel.

Speaking further, Barr Osuagwu revealed that he has now become a prayer warrior after he was freed by the kidnappers, adding that he saw hell when he was still in the custody of those that abducted him.

He said that the case he is handling at the commission is a very serious one. He therefore vowed that no amount of pressure, intimidation, and harassment that will make him abandon the matter that ongoing at the commission.

Hon Chief S M Nwagwu had earlier submitted a petition for his client on the brutal death of late Hon Malacity Osimiri of Ezekam Eziudo Ezinihittee Mbaise LGA on the 11th of day of September 2018, at the Imo State Police Command (CID) cell Owerri, occasioned by the alleged conspiracy of police officials of the monitoring unit of the Imo State Police Command Owerri and one civilian working in Shell Petroleum.

The lawyer is fighting for Justice and compensation for damages done.

Barr Nwagwu has vowed to continue that matter without fear.

After his submissions and appeal for extension, the commission adjourned the matter.

In a related development, the investigative police officer who handled the case involving Orisha Udeze who was arrested, 1st of April 2016 for alleged criminal offence on Wednesday entered witnessed box of the ENDSARS panel for cross examination.