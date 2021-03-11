UCHE OGBUAGU MAY SAY GOODBYE TO IMO ASSEMBLY, AS SUSPENSION PLAN THICKENS

It is definitely not the best of times for the Lawmaker representing Ikeduru State constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu, considering a fresh hurdle he may be facing from his colleagues any moment from now.

The recently amended House Rules enforcing for an indefinite suspension for erring lawmakers may be practiced first on the Ikeduru member, if what Trumpeta Newspaper observed are to be considered.

Ogbuagu, who was removed by the APC caucus of the House as Majority Leader last week Thursday, and replaced by his Owerri West colleague, Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi, is bidded to face an ad-hoc committee of the House.

While he is yet to come out from the heat of his removal, Speaker of the 9th House, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem has constituted a 5-man Ad-hoc Committee to look into the letter being circulated online, credited to Hon. Uche.

Recall that few hours after Ogbuagu’s removal from the Majority Leader position, a letter believed to had been signed by him, purportedly claiming that he had already resigned on the 15th February, 2021, before Speaker’s letter of his removal, circulated on the blogosphere, thereby causing stir.

However, following the resolutions drawn from a motion moved by the House Committee Chairman on Information, ethics and Privileges, and member for Ideato South, Hon. Johnson Iheonukara Duru, during Tuesday’s plenary, Speaker Emeziem set up a Committee to verify the authenticity of the said letter.

Members of the ad-hoc committee are, Honorables; Johnson Duru (Chairman), Ekene Nnodumele, Okey Onyekanma, Emeka Nduka, and Frank Ugboma.

They are to report back to the House for further actions on March 25, 2021.

Earlier in the prayers of his motion, Hon. Johnson Duru urged the House not to treat the issue with kid gloves, adding that if not properly investigated, it would place the House in total jeopardy.

He recalled that the resolution that the speaker read out which removed Uche Ogbuagu was never a “one man show”, thereby asking why an elected member could immediately after his removal from principal position be writing such a letter and sending to the internet.

“The resolution clearly passed an implicit vote of confidence on the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, and on the leadership of the House led by Rt Hon Paul Emeziem. Contained also in the resolution was the decision of the APC caucus to change the Majority Leader;

“Surprisingly, within few hours, the internet was flooded with a letter of resignation dated 15/2/2021 signed by Hon. Uche Ogbuagu”.

Johnson stated that Hon. Ogbuagu has to explain the veracity of the said letter, and why there was no acknowledgement from the Speaker’s office.

The Ideato South representative while hinging on the integrity of the House opined that the letter and all that surrounded it has created a bad image of the House, which must be rectified.

“How can a letter dated 15/2/2021 by a man who acted as Majority Leader until 3/3/2021 not be attended to? It calls for serious concern and querry”, Hon Johnson Duru said.

The Seconder of the motion and member for Oru East, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri frowned on how a member could do something like that just to make jest of the House he is part of.

According to Nwaneri, “If he resigned on 15/2/2021 as contained in the controversial letter, there was no way he can still be acting as the Majority Leader until 3/3/2021”.

Hon. Uju Onwudiwe in her contribution applauded the motion, calling for its diligent root cause and truism.

Hon. Arthur Egwim (Ideato North) and Hon. Philip Ejiogu (Owerri North) were of the view that the issue could have been ironed out at the Executive session, rather than washing their linen outside before the pressmen.

Meanwhile, the motion may not have augured well with some of the Members messrs; Hons Kennedy Ibeh and Ngozi Obiefule of Obowo and Isu Constituencies respectively.

While the Speaker allowed those “For” to contribute on the motion, it was a different game with Ibeh and Obiefule who may have wanted to say something on the contrary.

Before the Speaker finally ruled on the motion on debate, Hon. Kennedy Ibeh with his microphone on re-echoed, “point of order Mr Speaker”, but he was adamantly refused to air his view.

On another comic note, when the speaker put it in voice vote, Obiefule in her divergent voice echoed, “Nah”, until the final resolutions were made by the majority.

That led to murmuring by the aggrieved members.

KENNEDY IBEH’S BILL ON REGULATION OF CUSTOMARY MARRIAGES IN IMO STATE SCALES 2ND READING

A bill seeking to regulate customary marriages in Imo State has passed second reading in the State Legislative House.

The bill consisting of four parts, eleven sections and two schedules, has a long title, “A bill for a law for Codification, Certification and Regulation of Customary Marriages in Imo State and other matters connected thereto or incidental therefrom”, scaled through second reading during yesterday’s plenary session.

Giving an expose of the bill, the Chief Sponsor, Rt. Hon. Barr. Kennedy Ibeh, who represents Obowo State constituency in IMHA, described it as a peoples’ bill.

Rt. Hon. Kennedy said when passed into law, it would settle all controversies surrounding customary marriages across communities in Imo State.

The vibrant legislator opined that marriage from its inception is a unifying factor that joins people, but regretted that of late, some Communities, Villages and LGAs made it a difficult venture for two persons that loved themselves.

Further analyzing the tenets of the bill, Hon. Ibeh enunciated that when passed into law, it would address the following issues;

“To promote our culture and customary practices; To de-emphasize and deprioritize English form of marriage;

Part of goals according to Barr Kennedy Ibeh involve,

“To subtly discourage neocolonialism especially in the area of marriage; To embellish our customary laws and enrich the jurisdiction of our customary courts and our traditional institutions; and; To dignify our customary marriages and legitimize them”.

The Obowo representative maintained that the bill does not in any way contradict to what is already on ground, rather, would help in streamlining the activities therein.

The bill in one of its sections is said to have provisions for fines, and penalties, in case of defaulters, where it is expected that the provisions of the bill when passed into law would be strictly adhered to by all and sundry.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that it would strictly discountenance social stratifications like ‘Osu’, ‘Ume’, ‘Diala’, among others, and defaulters to face the full wrath of the law.

Hon. Kennedy Ibeh however expressed optimism that by the time it scales through the Committee stage, there would be opportunity for public hearing, so as to give the public the opportunity to fair hearing.

After the presentation, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem committed the bill to joint Committees on Culture and Tourism, and, Judiciary.

DECLARE STATE OF EMERGENCY ON EEDC, LEGISLATORS URGE GOVERNOR UZODINMA

•DESCRIBE OPERATORS AS CRIMINALS

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has been urged to declare a state of emergency on the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, over poor power supply and over billing of Imo residents.

Members of Imo State House of Assembly made this request, on Tuesday, during its plenary session.

This was propelled by a motion moved by the member representing Oru West State Constituency, and House Committee Chairman on Public Utilities, Hon. Barr. Dominic Ezerioha; seconded by Hon. Eddy Obinna.

Leading the debate, Hon. Ezerioha said the motion was in continuation of public outcry on the nefarious activities of EEDC.

He said, not only that Imo State residents suffer from poor electricity supply, they still struggle to pay monthly from the over billing by EEDC.

The infuriated Ezerioha disclosed that according to the Constitution on electricity law, it is the duty of power holding company or EEDC to repair and fixed damaged transformer, and not the end users.

Hence, he tagged their misdeeds as robbery to mankind and a brazen fraud.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, Rt. Hon. Ngozi Obiefule, Rt. Hon. Uju Onwudiwe, Rt. Hon. Arthur Egwim, affirmed that there should be strict scrutiny on the activities of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company.

They submitted that if the people cannot be getting the services they are billed for monthly, and on a commensurate rate, they will have to opt for a suitable alternative, even as they pointed out that poor power supply go a long way in stiffening industrialization.

Representative of Orlu State Constituency, Hon. Paschal Okolie said, “the economy cannot grow without light. The Governor is doing well on roads so far, but it won’t be enough without efficient power supply. EEDC, without any fear of being misquoted should be treated as criminals”.

Part of the prayers of the motion read, “Observing further that the EEDC will refuse to neither rehabilitate nor repair the transformers in the communities and yet force citizen to pay for light not used;

“Obvious that about 159 transformers in the State are packed between 2-14 years in the State without any attention by EEDC;

“More obvious that individual in different communities will buy transformers for their communities and donate to EEDC but will end up paying between #1.7m to #2m for installation, moreover, it is the legal responsibilities of the EEDC to rehabilitate, repair and replace transformers for communities, yet the communities will suffer more on over billings and unnecessary billings by EEDC”.

The House finally resolved as follows, “That Imo State Government should stop EEDC from bringing bills to communities that does not have transformers as a result of damaged transformers until they are fixed;

“That Imo State Government should mandate the EEDC to rehabilitate and repair all spoilt transformers in Imo State”.

ASSEMBLY DECRIES POOR EDUCATION SYSTEM IN IMO, ASKS GOVERNOR TO EMPLOY MORE TEACHERS

Apparently worried by the dwindling level of quality education in Imo State Primary and Secondary schools, the Lawmakers have moved a resolution calling on the State Governor to issue waivers to necessary quatres.

The House yesterday urged Governor Hope Uzodinma to approve and issue waivers to the Secondary Education Management Board, SEMB, and the Imo State Universal Basic Education Board, IMSUBEB, to enable them recruit qualified teachers to address the present dearth of teachers in the State School System for more effective teaching and learning.

Mover of the motion, member representing Ideato North State constituency, Rt. Hon. Arthur Egwim prayed that the Governor lifts the embargo on employment of teachers in both Primary and Secondary formations in the State.

Egwim was of the view that the future of Imo belongs to the children, and as such, deserves to be given sound education without any more hitches.

“Whatever that is delaying the employment has to be addressed immediately so that SEMB and IMSUBEB can employ teachers”.

Rt. Hon. Egwim further added that no sane society jeorpadizes with the future of her citizens, especially through quality education.

“Whereas the Imo State Schools system, especially at the primary and secondary levels; lack qualified teachers, largely due to attrition by retirements, deaths, resignations and other unforseen circumstances;

“Aware that the present situation overstretches the few available teachers who are not forced to go against the professionally approved teacher-pupil ratio, as well as the number of teaching periods per diem for a teacher, to make for effective teaching and learning;

“Witnessing that these present abnormal situations in our school systems, whittle down educational standards and productivity”.

It continued, “Observing that there are many eminently qualified teachers out there, rooming the streets of this State due to lack of employment, who are ready to contribute their own quota to help alleviate the situation, if they are offered gainful employment in our school system”.

Contributing, Hon Dominic Ezerioha gave instance that in his Ugbelle Mgbidi community, one can only see 3 teachers teaching almost all the subjects.

He said for academic excellence, embargo has to be lifted to enable fresh entry for quality teachers.

According to Hon. Uju Onwudiwe and Ekene Nnodumele, they asked that while new teachers are employed, there should be retraining of old ones and compel them into doing better in classrooms.

NJABA HOUSE MEMBER MAKES CASE FOR DISABLED PERSONS IN IMO; PRESENTS BILL

Physically Challenged persons in Imo State would soon have every reason to smile, following the content of a bill at the floor of the House, awaiting to be passed into law.

The long title of the bill read, “A bill for a law to make it compulsory for all disabled persons in Imo State origin to acquire Skills in existing Technical Schools and Skill Acquisition Centres in Imo State and other matters connected therewith.

It is chiefly sponsored by the member representing Njaba State constituency at the hallowed Chambers of IMHA, Rt. Hon. Uju Onwudiwe.

The said bill scaled through the second reading on Tuesday, and referred to the House Committee on Education, to be submitted on March 25, 2021.

Leading the debate, Hon. Uju Onwudiwe enunciated that everybody has the right to acquire knowledge, pointing out that the disabled persons are not exempted.

She said the bill is targeted at enrolling the senior citizens (disabled persons) into either Technical Schools or Skills Acquisition Centres for the purposes of training and equipping them with the needed knowledge.

“No Imo indigene shall be made to suffer or make mockery of because of his or her condition. In the bill, only mentally deranged people are exempted so that they don’t cause more harm;

“Everything needed to acquire the skills will be provided by State Government, including their bed, food, and with a sum of #20,000. The bill is targeted at keeping the disabled persons in one confined place where they learn arts and crafts and even skills”.

“Igolo Njaba” as fondly called asserted that most times, people don’t recognize Special Citizens, without knowing that if they are given the ladder, they can be useful people in the society.

The woman legislator however prayed for an accelerated passage of the bill into law, so as to give the disabled persons the right place in the Society, rather than being sidelined and seen as street beggars.