Insecurity: State of Emergency Looms In Imo LGAs



By Okey Alozie

There are strong indications that if the current insecurity and wanton destruction of lives and property in Imo State go unchecked, a state of emergency may be declared in some parts of the LGAs.

This came to the notice of Trumpeta following worries expressed by the government after security agencies were reported to have met in the issue.

It has been noticed that since the End SARS protests, frequent destruction of public office, especially that of police and security checkpoints have been on increase leading loss of lives.

Recall that during the ENDSARS protest Imo State was one of the states who recorded enough casualties arising from the civil disturbances.

In recent times, wanton destruction of property and killing of innocent people including security agencies have become a regular occurrence.

Few weeks ago, the state government was forced to impose a curfew in the LGAs of Orlu zone after a major crisis broke out. Apart from claiming several lives of civilians and security agencies, Orlu and neighboring towns were grounded as residents fled for their dear lives.

After the ENDSARS incidents, came the new fad of attacking police stations in the localities. Aside from some LGAs of Mbaise who faced brutal attacks where police personnel were killed and injured, Obowo police station had its own fair share of the inferno.

Only three days ago, drums of war were heard in Ihitte/Uboma where a police station and complex housing LGA offices were razed by aggrieved youths and suspected hoodlums who wrecked havoc.

These incidents, according to Trumpeta investigation have given rise to security worries both at home and Abuja.

The sad incidents are giving rise to the fear that a state of emergency may be declared. Trumpeta notes that during the Orlu crisis, soldiers and airforce operatives were mobilized to the Imo West Senatorial zone and Governor Hope Uzodinma didn’t mince words when he alleged that the incidents may be linked to political desperados uncomfortable with his style of administration.

Uzodinma was quoted to have said that there was an impression of “Biafra War” in Imo which he opined was targeted at creating a false impression about security in Imo to the outside world.

With the incidents in Obowo and Ihitte Uboma, it was learnt that the state and federal governments are worried hence the state of emergency option for further disturbances. Trumpeta was informed that LGA Interim Management Committee leadership have been briefed on the need to ensure protection of lives and property to avoid the state of Emergency.