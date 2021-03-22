Elder (Engr.) Godwin Onugha Goes Home Friday March 26

The remains of Elder (Engr.) Godwin Okechukwu Onugha, who passed on, on the 3rd day ofFebruary, 2021, at the age of 60 years, will be laid to rest in his country home at Mpama Egbu, Owerri North Local Government Area, Imo State.

In a statement by Elder Israel Aharanwa, Secretary National Elders’ Council, Redeeming Time Pilgrims Mission, a forum in which Elder (Engr.) Onugha was the Chairman, The late Onugha was a National Treasurer of the Church and also a Lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede and rose to the rank of Chief Technologist in the Department of Civil Engineering.

The Mission which has its National and International Headquarters in Owerri, Imo State, has concluded arrangements to give the unassuming personality and a General in the Lord’s Army a befitting burial on Friday, March 26, 2021 by 11:00am, after a commendation service by the Redeeming Time Pilgrims’ Mission at his Residence, Mpama Egbu,

A team of clergymen led by the General Superintendent of the church, Pastor Paul Onugha would be in attendance, to conduct the funeral service. The burial is expected to attract important personalities, top clergymen and academia to Owerri North L.G.A, Imo State.

He is survived by his wife, children and host of other relations.

May his soul rest in peace.