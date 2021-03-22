Uzodinma, Okorocha’s Reconciliation Gathers Momentum .As Uche Nwosu Says Ex Governor Is Ready

Apparently disturbed by the frosty relationship between Governor Hope Uzodinma and Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the son in-law to the former governor, Chief Uche Nwosu has added his stake on the matter.

From the time Uzodinma declared interest to run for the Governorship election, the relationship between him and Okorocha soured leading to clash of interest.

The bad blood has reached a crescendo where the administration of Uzodinma is probing Okorocha based on outcome of the White Paper adopted by the state government.

Worried by this development, Nwosu who also ran the 2019 election has given a hint of possible reconciliation between the two since he said that Okorocha is disposed to make peace.

Speaking on some issues that resolves around Uzodinma and Okorocha, Nwosu, who was the Chief of Staff to Okorocha, said the ex-governor was neither planning to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) nor in talks with his immediate successor, Emeka Ihedioha.

According to him “Okorocha is not making up with Emeka Ihedioha. Okorocha is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and Ihedioha is in the Peoples Democratic Party. There is no way Okorocha will be making up with Ihedioha who is in the PDP while he is in still in the APC.

“Okorocha has no plan to leave the APC. Don’t also forget that it was Ihedioha who set up the panel this government is now relying on to fight Okorocha. Okorocha is not in any way making up with Emeka Ihedioha, neither is he romancing with Ihedioha or the PDP. Okorocha is a founding chieftain of the APC and he is ready to help in moving Imo State forward.

“Don’t forget that from the first day of this administration, Senator Okorocha has been supporting Uzodinma. My boss, Okorocha, flew in from Abuja to attend Uzodinma’s swearing in as governor. Immediately the Supreme Court declared Uzodinma as the governor of the state, Senator Okorocha called all his supporters to support the new governor to succeed.

“But it is unfortunate that Uzodinma shut the door on all the supporters of Okorocha and Okorocha himself. Even at that, Okorocha has been supporting the state government along with his supporters. The most important thing is that Okorocha is a man of peace.

“Remember that when Okorocha was leaving office as governor in 2019, he said he was not going to fight anybody and that nobody should fight him. Since then, he had stood true to his words and he had not fought anybody; rather people are the ones fighting him. I expect stakeholders to reconcile Okorocha and Uzodinma. This fight is not taking the state forward.

“The people are the ones suffering because when two elephants fight, the grasses suffer. Okorocha is not against peace and as a man of peace, he is ready to make peace with governor Hope Uzodinma, who is his brother and party man.