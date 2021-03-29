Ahiazu Mbaise Boils Over Imposition of PGs, As Community Seeks Governor’s Intervention



By OnyinyechiAmakaulo

Communities in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State are on fire over alleged imposition of President Generals by the Interim Management Committee Chairman of the council.

Apparently disturbed by the developments, aggrieved communities have been rejecting the action of the council chairman.

One of the communities in Ahiazu Mbaise, Nnemere Autonomous community on Sunday embarked on a peaceful protest against alleged imposition of a President General of the community alongside nine other caretaker committees.

Speaking to Journalists on Sunday in Ahiazu LGA , the councilor of Nnemere Autonomous community, Mr Uchenna Agonmuo said that the names of the 9 -Man committee that he listed for inauguration was cancelled and none of them made the new list that the IMC chairman Hon. Larry, Chikwe presented to the headquarter for inauguration .

He wondered why an IMC chairman who was supposed to bring peace and progress in the community is using his own hands to institute trouble and rancor.

The community used the opportunity to call on the governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma to stop the IMC chairman Hon. Larry Chikwe from carrying out the disturbing act before things will get out of hands in the community.

“Say No To Imposition and bribery, Okechukwu Emereonye we Know”.

He said that the good people of Nnemere are in full support of our governor Sen. Hope Uzodinma .

They added that Nnemere Mpam needs peace and the IMC chairman should assist.

They further disclosed that without peace and harmony in Nnemere Mpam, nothing good will come to the community ,as they called on relevant authority to come into the matter for the betterment of the community before things will go out of hands.

“Nnemere is known for peace and anything to destroy that will not be accepted by anybody no matter how highly placed the person is”, the councilor added.