Uzodinma Will Leave Lasting Legacy For Imolites – Olewuike As Craneburg Construction Begins Quality Roads In Imo

Tunji Adedeji

The Special Adviser to Imo State Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma on Project Monitoring, Owerri Zone, Nze Eddy Olewuike has said his boss would leave a lasting legacy that would remain indelible in the hearts of Imo people before the expiration of his first tenure in office .

Addressing journalists yesterday after an inspection of ongoing projects in Nworiubi ,Mbaitoli council area , Olewuike said my boss would spread development projects across the twenty Seven Local Government Areas of the State.

He said ,”Numerous development projects are completed and ongoing across the state despite the COVID-19 pandemic because of the governor’s prudent management of scarce resources.”

Nze Olewuike who expressed satisfaction with the level of work done by Craneburg Construction, said despite economic downturn,the 3R Government is not giving excuses but delivering on their promises

He commended Governor Hope Uzodinma for constructing 46 roads in different parts of the state within one year of assuming office.

The Aboh Mbaise born politician said ,”It clearly demonstrates the commitment of the government to the welfare of the people. ”

Uzodinna’s aide applauded the governor on the completion of the Assumpta to Hospital junction road, as well as the World Bank to Federal Secretariat road, and too many others .

Speaking shortly after the inspection exercise Mr Rabih Mounayar ,Senior Project Manager, Craneburg Construction assured the State Government of quality jobs and in due time.

He said the road construction will cover about 3095mtrs with dual carriage stretching from Akwakuma Junction to Orlu Junction and to be delivered in 18 months .

The company representative thanked the governor and the people of the state for the confidence reposed in them saying the contract is a call to contribute their quota to development in Imo State.

Mounayar promised not to fail as expected, emphasizing that the job was an opportunity to improve in the quality of infrastructure in the sate.