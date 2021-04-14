Mike Nwachukwu Buries Brother Saturday

A former Senatorial Candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, for Owerri Zone in the 2019 general election, Chief Mike Nwachukwu, will on Saturday April 17, 2021 lay his elder brother Engr Lawrence Nwachukwu to rest.

According to a Release signed by Mike Nwachukwu (Mpidike) late Nwachukwu’s final journey on earth will commence Friday with a service of song at Nwachukwu’s compound, Umuokpaa, Egbelu Obube, Owerri North LGA, Imo State.

On Saturday, April 17, 2021, the remains of Late Engr Lawrence will be at his compound by 8am for lying in state, after which the mourning train will move St Peter & Paul Parish Egbelu Obube, for the funeral mass which will start by 10am.

Interment follows after service in Nwachukwu’s compound. Trumpeta Newspaper wishes the Nwachukwu family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

May his soul rest in peace.