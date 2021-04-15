Okigwe Zone Senate: Tension Hits Imo APC After Araraume, Frank Ibezim Suffered Set Backs In Supreme Court .Apex Court Decides Case Today. PDP Hopeful For Okewulonu



There is palpable tension in the various camps of the APC family in Imo State as the Supreme Court is set to deliver final judgment on the case of who is the authentic APC candidate and entitled to the certificate of Return for Imo North (Okigwe zone) as the winner of the election.

The death of the candidate elected in 2019, Senator Ben Uwajumogu had opened new window for a bye-election. In the Dec 5th 2020 election, APC was declared winner by INEC but no candidate was named due to several litigations barring the name of a candidate.

In the resumed Supreme Court case in Abuja on Wednesday, the Supreme Court threw away an application by one of the APC contestants, Frank Ibezim to add an O’level certificate result he failed to tender during his party screening, INEC Nomination Form and even at the Federal High Court.

Similarly, another APC contestant, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume had his application to declare him the beneficiary of APC votes on the bases that Ibezim was not qualified thrown out by the apex court.

As the Supreme Court decides today, the party, especially agents of the affected APC contestants are not at ease over what could the decision of the apex court considering the misfortune that befell their contestants in the court.