Emeka Duru: ITC Management Recovered Only Buses Stolen By Okorochas Aide, Denies Repainting Seized Vehicles



Tunji Adedeji

The Managing Director of Imo Transport Company,Chief Emeka Duru, has open up on the previously held notion that he repainted and changed plate numbers of seized buses recovered from

Former Governor Rochas Okorochas Aide ,Lasbery Okafor Anyanwu .

The ITC Managing Director who made this disclosure at his office in Owerri while fielding question from newsmen over the weekend said the allegation is baseless.

He alleged that Lasbery Anyanwu converted 64 buses belonging to ITC to his transportation company shortly after serving as the ITC boss.

Duru who accused Lasbery Okafor Anyanwu of denying the knowledge of over 275 busses he purchased said

,”ITC is not done with him except he repents and returns all he stole from the company.

He pointed out that some of the company’s buses have been traced to Rivers Joy transport.

The ITC boss said some times in December ,2011. He was appointed the Managing Director of ITC by virtue of the agreement signed by Global Ginikans Nigeria Limited, Heritage bank plc and ITC to purchase a fleet of one hundred (100) Toyota Hiace with funding provided by Heritage Bank and to operated by ITC.

He said,”by virtue of this agreement signed by the parties and in other to facilitate repayment of the loan to Heritage bank, he was appointed ITC boss. However, on the 19th of October, 2015, the then governor Rochas Okorcha sacked him and discontinued repayment of loan thereby breaching the agreement between the parties. The governor also seized the buses.”

According to him, “some of the buses In MTN motors are buses I bought from globes motors. To mention but few, bus no:14B35, driven by Simeon Iwuagwu, another is bus no: IM124,driven by Nnamdi Okoye, Coaster bus no: 14B34 among others too many to mention were all buses I bought during my stay from Globe motors.”

Duru said,”from the chassis numbers of vehicles we were able to dictate the whereabouts of the buses even when the engines were swapped by MTN motors management.”

He said,” today Okoafor Anyanwu is talking about court order. It’s a shame that a man who attracted over 25 court cases against ITC is crying wolf. I feel surprised that a man like Lasbery Anyanwu who denied all the 275 buses I bought with his boss would talk about court order.”

“Lasbery was the ITC boss for just 1year without purchasing any vehicle, even sienna but unlawfully converted 64 buses to his company MTN. The question is has anybody asked him how he got 64buses shortly after he left ITC.”

“When I left office, ITC doesn’t have any pending court case but today it has 25 court cases against the transport company caused by Lasbery Anyanwu and Senator Rochas Okorocha’s impunity. So what justification does Anyanwu has to talk about court order.