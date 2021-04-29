Imo Govt Battles Okorocha Over Closure of Varsity ..Sets To Ensure Students Are Refunded Fees Paid

The Imo state government under Sen Hope Uzodinma has refuted reports claiming that KO Mbadiwe University in Ogboko has been closed.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta which was signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Prof Bernard Ikegwuoha

“It has come to the notice of Imo State Government that an unauthorised and unknown person has issued a press release suspending all academic activities at the Kingsley Ozuomba Mbadiwe University (formerly Eastern Palm University) Ogboko, Ideato South LGA, for the 2020/2021 academic session. All staff, students, parents, guardians, stakeholders and the general public are advised to disregard such illegal, unauthorised and unlawful press release and go about their normal and legitimate academic activities.

“By this press release, members of the public are informed that:

“Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko, Ideato South LGA is the 2nd Imo State University as can be duly verified at the website of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja

“There is no court order or judgement against Imo State Government on the ownership of Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko, Ideato South LGA

“For the avoidance of all doubts, let is be stated here that nobody, no matter how highly placed in the society can test the resolve of Imo State Government in providing quality, functional, accessible education, including but not limited to providing conducive teaching and learning environment, improve academic standard and maintain uninterrupted academic calendar for the purpose of graduating all students as at and when due. This resolve of Imo State Government cannot be compromised.