Tension in Imo, Government Set To Name Suspects Linked To Attacks

There is palpable tension in Imo State, as the State Government gets set to make public the names of those alleged to be behind the various rampages in the State, heaped on “Unknown Gunmen”.

According to information available to Trumpeta Newspaper, the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma had assured that in a few days time, the names of those sponsoring and causing insecurity in the State would be made public.

The Governor in his MayDay address to Imo Workers had reiterated that the sponsors of the criminal acts that disrupted the peace of the State are “aggrieved politicians” with some other criminal elements, including some members of IPOB.

The Governor said “Let me assure you the good people of Imo State that investigation to unmask the sponsors of those security breaches in the State have reached an advanced stage. Very soon the long arm of the law will expose and prosecute them.

The Governor assured the people of their security, and asked Imo people to be free to go about their businesses without fear, as peace has returned in the State.

“Be rest assured that my administration is willing, able and capable of protecting the lives and property of all Imo people and residents alike” Uzodinma said.

Meanwhile, as Imo Government gets set to unravel those behind the insecurity in the State the masses are waiting with interest to know who these people could be.

The question many asked is whether the naming of these alleged Criminal sponsors will reduce the insecurity in the State or heighten it?

Already, the Minister of Interior, Chief Rauf Aregbesola has also added his voice saying that Nigerians would be shocked when the investigation on the Correctional Centre, and Imo Police Headquarter offices invasion is made public.

Meanwhile, there is the fear that some top politicians maybe named among the sponsors, even as there is the insinuation that those in the opposition may be dragged into the matter.

Already, the name of a former Governor in the State having be bandied about, in various allegations by Imo State Government, as an accused.

“Imo people will be happy if those sponsoring these Hoodlums are exposed. But it must be with glaring facts, and evidences, as anything short of that may heighten the situation” Captain Ben Oparaocha (Rt) told Trumpeta.

An Activist and Lawyer, Bar Geophrey Nwankwo warned that security issues are not for politicking, pointing out that whoever that is involved must be fished out, but with authentic facts.

“You don’t name somebody because you hate his face, or he does not agree with you politically. But whoever is indicted most prove himself while Government provide the evidence” he said.

Meanwhile, Imo people are worried with the insecurity in the State, and wants it tackled by all means, for the masses to carry on with their peaceful lives, even if included naming those involved, no matter highly placed.