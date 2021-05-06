IMO LAWMAKERS DESERT CONSTITUENTS, BLAME PASAN STRIKE

Constituents of the twenty-seven elected House of Assembly Members of Imo State have frowned at the degree of relegation from their House members since the commencement of a strike action by the regulatory body of the Nigerian legislature, Parliamentary Association of Nigeria, PASAN, early February 2021.

It would be recalled that PASAN embarked on strike action, inline with their demands for full implementation of financial autonomy.

The nation’s President, Muhammadu Buhari had lately last year assented to financial autonomy of the three arms of Government; the Executive, Legislature, and the Judiciary.

Since then, its implementation hit rock, hence, propelled the recent action by PASAN.

However, the State Lawmakers are said to have abandoned their constituency, with little or no attention given them.

Assembly Vibes that monitored activities of the Parliamentarians reports that among the 27 LGAs, they stay like people without a representative. They are neither seen nor communicated to.

It was gathered that while some of them proudly excuse themselves with the strike, others accuse the State government of withholding their monthly emoluments, thereby leading to shying away from attending to their constituents.

A vox pop conducted by this newspaper exposed that even before the advent of the strike action, majority of the Lawmakers were used to deserting them, especially withdrawing themselves from any financial involvement.

An elder statesman from one of the LGAs in Orlu zone, who doesn’t want his name mentioned in Print said, “My son, do we even have somebody in the House of Assembly? My own representative who I know how we fought to defend his vote hardly answer calls. In fact, he avoids coming to village to see his people like we avoid Coronavirus. It is a great thing of sadness. Maybe, 2023 will correct the abnormaly”.

Another person however regretted voting for the emergence of his house member. He recounted that before now, the LGA with a prominent State leader had lived without any goodwill from him.

Similar comments characterized the constituency assessment of the legislators.

Meanwhile, members for Ikeduru State Constituency, and Nwangele were reportedly close and made their presence noticed with constituency empowerments and humanitarian activities.

While Ikeduru member, Hon Uche Ogbuagu continued in commissioning projects for his people, that of Nwangele, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu handed over a bungalow built for an indigent in his LGA, a gesture that attracted eulogies.

INSECURITY: ARE STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY MEMBERS AFRAID OF SPEAKING OUT?

In the order of separation of powers, aside the Executive and the Judiciary, the next set of persons are the Legislators making part of the three arm of government.

Unfortunately, the silence of Imo State Legislature within these period of insecurity and unrest that bedevilled the entire South East region, especially their State (Imo) is worrisome.

For some months now, the there have been series of killings, destruction of public structures, and setting of police formations ablaze by unknown gunmen.

Aside the attacks on police structures and setting of inmates at the Owerri correctional service free, the country home of the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma was involved, which got vehicles burnt, and some lives lost in the imbroglio.

However, many concerned citizens reacted in various channels, some on electronic and print media, except for the House members who till this moment kept mute.

It was therefore suspected that their silence may not be unconnected to the fear of the unknown, since there have been threats on the air.

The recent outburst, which was the killing of the Unit Commander of the Eastern Security Network ESN, nicknamed “IKONSO ” in his Awo-Omamma axis had raised serious concern.

Ikonso’s death, Assembly Vibes gathered, led to the issuance of threats by the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, warning that Imo State government would know no peace since it watched Ikonso killed.

As the State Lawmakers, many people believed that in ensuring adequate peace and tranquility in Imo, the Lawmakers’ individual or collective reaction could have gone a long way, instead, everywhere was like ice water.

Even when the police stations in their respective LGAs were affected alongside murder cases, they chose to be mute, thereby dashing the hopes of their constituents who rely on their effective representation.

Interestingly, instead of standing for or against the current security situation in the State, the Legislators are neither seen in public places again, nor blare sirens like before.

That goes a long way to state that both leadership of the 9th House and her members are playing a safer game, hence their silence.

DEPUTY SPEAKER PICKS HOSPITAL BILLS OF SURVIVORS OF NWANGELE AUTOCRASH, VISITS VICTIMS

Deputy Speaker Imo State House of Assembly (9th House), Rt. Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu has further proven his soft spot for humanity.

Iwuanyanwu is currently the Member representing Nwangele in Imo State House of Assembly.

In less than 6hours a reported auto crash occurred at the ancient Nkwommiri Market in the Orlu-Anara expressway, last Saturday, he swung into action.

The roadside mishap claimed lives, and leaving others severely injured, who were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, Rt Hon Iwuanyanwu did not only visit the accident scene to ascertain the cause and possible solution to further occurrence, but also discovered the need to build a motor park.

From there, he proceeded to the family of the bereaved members to sympathize with them, as well as checking up on the hospitalized victims.

He cleared off the hospital bills of the patients, and promised them good tidings from Imo State government.

He condoled with families whose relatives were lost in the process, and prayed for quick recovery of those hospitalized.

Recall that Rt. Hon Iwuanyanwu recently handed over a brand new bungalow built for an indigent widow, Mrs Joyce, among other empowerment programs.

EX NWANGELE IMHA REPS, OZB CONTINUES TO SCORE AT NASS WITH BILLS AND MOTIONS

It may not be a misplacement of fact to say that a former two-time Member who represented Nwangele State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo (OZB) has remained steadfast in the representation of his constituency.

While at the State House of Assembly, he emerged the Deputy Speaker.

OZB was later in 2019 elected into the Federal House of Representatives Abuja, where he represents Nwangele/Nkwerre/Njaba/Isu federal seat, and occupies the position of the House Committee Chairman on Judiciary.

Aside constituency projects and empowerment of his people which has distinguished him from his contemporaries, Rt. Hon Ozuruigbo is not relenting in defending the right of his large constituency.

At the NASS plenary session of Tuesday, he sponsored a motion calling on the Federal Government to immediately expand sections of the Ihiala-Orlu-Umuduru-Oku federal highway to reflect modern day highway network.

The lawmaker, Trumpeta Assembly Vibes gathered, dressed in all black as a symbol of mourning for the lives lost at the May 1 accident that happened at the Nkwommiri market in Nwangele LGA.

According to Hon. Ozuruigbo, it became necessary following the tragic death of several persons at Nkwommiri market, Umuozu on Saturday May 1st, 2021, caused by a Stone filled truck whose driver lost control of his vehicle due to the numerous potholes on the road.

Expressing sadness at the lingering dilapidating state of the road that has continued to be a cause of accidents and loss of lives, he noted that the contract for the road had been announced and awarded since December 2020, but till date no meaningful work has been executed.

Convinced that, the urgent construction and widening of Nkwerre – Nwangele L.G.A’s section of Ihiala – Orlu – Umuduru – Oku federal road will halt the incessant road accidents, loss of lives and properties being experienced daily on that road, the lawmaker urged the House to mandate the Federal Ministry of Works to immediately begin construction and expansion of the the said federal highway.

The House voted and adopted all prayers of the motion which includes mandating the Federal Ministry Finance, Budget and National Planning to release funds for the construction and widening of the Ihiala-Orlu-Umuduru-Oku highway, as well as directing the House Committee on Works and Committe on Finance to ensure compliance with the prayers of the motion.

It would be noted also that while as a State Lawmaker, Rt. Hon Ozuruigbo sponsored many bills and motions that placed him on high esteem.