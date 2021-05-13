Imo Youths Movement applauds US based cleric, Aguguo over philanthropic gestures



A formidable youth group known as Imo youth movement have joined millions of Imolites to applaud the founder/General Overseer of His Royal Highness Church of God Baltimore Maryland USA/Nigeria, Dr. Justin Aguguo over his philanthropic gestures to the downtrodden in the society..

The group who spoke through their national President, Dr Chijioke Emele, commended the US based prelate for his overall contributions to the well being of his people.

According to him, ” Dr. Justin Aguguo has distinguished himself to be reliable, honest, trustworthy and committed man of God that is using his resources to help humanity.”

Dr. Emele said that the founder/General of His Royal Highness Church of God Baltimore Maryland USA/Nigeria has help a lot of Nigerians in diaspora to find their to make a good living for themselves.

He maintained that the man of God is a total blessing to the people of Imo State, assuring the prelate of his resolves and determinations to continue to spread his good deeds to Imo people.

The national president of Imo youth movement said that the Dr Justin Aguguo has done so well to have won the heart of Imo youths, maintaining that the youths of the state are solidly behind his drive to build a better Imo for all.

The youth leader however used the medium to thank the US based prelate for bringing a branch of his church in Nigeria, saying that he love the way and manner the cleric is using philanthropy to winning souls for God.

He called on other sons and daughters of Imo extraction in diaspora to emulate the kind and philanthropic gestures of the founder/General of His Highness Church of God Baltimore Maryland USA/Nigeria, Dr. Justin Aguguo in order to move Imo forward.

The vibrant youth leader assured the man of God of unflinching support towards him and his ministry and called on him to support Imo youths to acquire a skill.