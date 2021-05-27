Uzodinma Not Responsible For Insecurity in Imo, Nigeria, Says Ex-Lawmaker, Amadi, Wants Imolites Stand Against Insecurity



By Orji Sampson

Ex lawmaker and Majority Leader emeritus of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Clinton Amadi has stated that the state Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma is not to blame for insecurity in the Eastern Heartland state and the nation at large.

The ex -lawmaker made this known in chart with Trumpeta in Owerri on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021.

Chief Clinton Amadi who is also an ambassador of ‘Shared Prosperity’ government insists that the prevailing insecurity in the country is not peculiar to Imo State alone noting that it’s a national problem from the north to the South. “Nowhere is safe, Imo have been relatively peace until it started getting its share of the insurgence, banditry, unknown gun men, robbery, kidnapping etc.

“Distinguish Senator Hope, the amiable Governor of our dear Imo state is a fun loving man whose love for the state is next to none, a man who goes out of his way to satisfy the good and hospitable people of Imo state.”Imo leaders, women and youths should rally maximum support for the leader of the state and protect Imo of our dream.

“All the political sentimental statements pointing accusing finger to Governor Uzodinma should be disregarded because it is a national problem,” Chief Amadi stated.

While thanking Owerri Municipal, Owerri North and Owerri West citizens for being security conscious, law abiding and supportive of the 3R administration as well Governor Uzodinma, the ex lawmaker however, begged the Governor to link up the component LGAs that make up Owerri Federal Constituencies, with quality roads.

He then thanked the Governor for the urban renewal projects in the Municipal area saying his people wants some more.

The APC chieftain also used the medium to urge every well meaning Imo citizen to stand against this present challenges the State so we can all survive.