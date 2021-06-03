Dead Bodies Overflow Mortuaries, In Owerri As Bloodshed Continues

It has been a terrible moment for residents of Imo State, especially those in Owerri, the State capital in the past few weeks following spate of killings caused by activities of suspected unknown Gun men.

Imo State after the April 4th 2021 attack on Owerri Prison and Police Headquarters has not known peace. The peace that reigned was more of the peace of graveyard as no week or day passes without clashes between the security agencies and unknown gunmen which records deaths.

When our correspondent visited Federal Medical Centre, Owerri morgue, corpses of dead person were littered around the place and beyond the capacity of the mortuary.

This newspaper however gathered that the quantum of corpses littered at the premises may be as a result of dumping of dead bodies at the mortuary after each shooting arising from clashes.

It would be recalled that during the cross fire of battle between security agencies and unknown gunmen, several casualties were recorded on both sides. More disturbing are deaths recorded through stray bullets that killed armless civilians. There was no day deaths were not recorded in the state anytime a shootout occurs if the unknown gunmen strike.

The numbers of deaths recorded so far have thrown several families into painful mood. Mourning, tears and lamentations of lost ones have taken over families of the victims who go to the mortuary to pick corpse of their deceased relatives dumped at the place.