Appointment: Lobbyists Ambush Uzodinma In Abuja



By Thompson Agu In Abuja

Apparently aware of the shaking security situation in Imo State and determined to make the list of new Commissioner, Special Advisers, Senior Special Advisers and other categories of appointment the state governor is about to make, appointment seekers are not allowing Governor of Imo State have free time.

Governor Hope Uzodinma weeks ago sent packing from office about twenty Commissioners. He later removed other appointees in the range of Special Advisers, Senior Special Advisers and Special Assistants.

As the governor steps up arrangements to get new hands on board for various categories, those wanting to be considered for appointment are reported not to be giving him breathing space to operate.

Our correspondent in Abuja reports that unlike in the past when Uzodinma enters Abuja without much crowd around him, his entourage and number of visitors in recent times has increased tremendously.

Trumpeta learnt that most of the people who now flock around him and visit his residence are those seeking political appointments.

It was learnt that the number of visitors the governor gets in Abuja has increased overtime. Suspicion is rife that due to insecurity in Imo State, those seeking appointment has relocated to a safer Abuja to have access to the governor.

Though Uzodinma has given hint how the formation of the new Exco would be, sacked commissioners and other categories of appointees seeking a return have embarked on various forms of tactics to make a comeback.

A handful were spotted close to Abuja when the governor touched the Federal Capital Territory during the week.