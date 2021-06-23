Imo APC Congress: Okorocha, Araraume, OZB, Uju, Obi May Not Take Part



Barring any change of mind or directive from the national body, former governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Orlu zone (Imo West) Senator Rochas Okorocha, his followers, especially three of the federal lawmakers, are likely not to take part in the forthcoming party congresses.

Also not to be involved at the moment is Senator Ifeanyi Araraume. The APC is putting finishing touches to announce dates for party congresses from the ward, zonal to state levels.

Trumpeta reliably learnt that despite the fresh registration exercise the party has embarked upon to accommodate those left out, Okorocha, Araraume and their followers are yet to fully be part of the exercise.

After complaints were raised by those who claim to have left out, the national body requested the party in the state to continue fresh registration programs to accommodate the likes of Okorocha, Araraume and their sympathizers.

Our correspondents monitoring the new registration reveals that the former governor and three lawmakers of the National Assembly, Honourables Ugonna Ozuruigbo (OZB) of Nkwerre, Isu, Njaba and Nwangele Federal Constituency, that of Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West, Kingsley Chima Uju and their Ideato counterpart, Paschal Obi are missing in action. Only Chike Okafor of Okigwe South and Mirian Onuoha of Okigwe North will take part after showing interest in the affairs of the party in Imo.

It was gathered that because of their attachment to Okorocha, the affected politicians are yet to take part fully in the registration program and may shun the congresses.

Trumpeta was further informed that the Okorocha’s group and Araraume followers strongly kick against the headship of the party under Prince Marcon Nlemigbo led Exco, on the premise that Dan Nwafor, the sacked party chairman is still incharge and should be allowed to oversee the registration exercise and revalidation of membership process. On the part of Araraume who failed to get the senate seat of Okigwe zone after several court battles, his return to the party saw him join forces with the Okorocha camp thereby giving support to the Dan Nwafor faction.

The present scenario may see those not in support of the Nlemigbo led Exco failing to take part in the exercise.