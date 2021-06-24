JC Onuoha Goes Home Today

The foundation of Ngor Okpala LGA will quake today, Friday, June 25, 2020 as Chief Jonathan Chukwuemeka Onuoha (Aha eji Agamba Ngor Okpala) embarks on his final journey on earth.

Popularly called JC, by Business partners, his political Associates and Friends, he will be buried in his home town, Obike, Ngor Okpala LGA.

JC Onuoha was a known Businessman and politician of note, who served Ngor Okpala LGA in various capacities.

“He was a very social person, and hardly differentiates between age, provided you have good spirit.

We shall all miss Oga JC” Chief Henry Ekpe said.

Ekpe stressed that late Onuoha was a member of PDP before he moved to APC until his death.

“We all were in PDP. But he was a good man and God will receive his soul in peace” said Ekpe who is the Deputy National Financial Secretary of PDP.