Panic In Uzodinma’s Political Family As New Commissioners List Ready

A new wave of tension is pervading the political camp of Governor Hope Uzodinma, comprising as CampHope, Imo Hope For Good Governance and Hope Rising For Imolites as reliable information from the seat of power in the state has it that the list of new commissioners for the state executive council is already through.

Uzodinma two months ago sacked about twenty commissioners before relieving scores of Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants their positions.

While the governor may not operate for long with permanent secretaries in the ministries where no commissioner exists, Trumpeta was informed that the list of commissioners’ nominees is ready and waiting for public knowledge before they are directed to the House of Assembly for confirmation.

The development is reportedly causing serious anxiety in the political family, as this newspaper was told.

The various camps are part of the political group of the governor. It consists of politicians who have been following him from his PDP days to the present APC time. They are also the disciples that stood by him during the battle in the PDP and showed unshaken alliance throughout the 2019 election processes before Supreme Court granted his victory.

In Uzodinma’s first year, most of his commissioners and other categories of appointees were drawn from the political family.

But judging from the body language of the governor, coupled with innuendos he has been dishing out concerning the composition of the new exco, there are fears in his political family that his core followers may not be lucky to grab it all this time.

Trumpeta was informed that Uzodinma has considered other interest groups and non career politicians outside the his political family in raising a fresh exco list.

It was further gathered that the list may sound strange with professionals and non party men having their names on it.

Already, top officials of the governor’s political family are said to be reaching out to him before the list comes out any moment from now. Trumpeta was further informed that the fear of losing out propelled the three groups that make up the political family to come together and form a strong force. It was also reported that the fear made the political family undertake a visit to Govt House, Owerri to interface with Uzodinma on the matter.

A source told Trumpeta that “from what we heard the governor is not looking at our side for considerations. It is no longer like when he came in newly and we had it all. Things have changed and we heard core professionals and non career politicians have come into the list. The matter is giving us concern,” the source offered.

Trumpeta was told that the moment the stakeholders end their current visits to Uzodinma this weeks, the governor will announce names of the new Commissioners.