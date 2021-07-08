Confusion As Reach FM’s Igbo Presenter, Sunny Uma Goes Missing

By Orji Sampson

Palpable fear seem to have gripped On Air Presenters, OAP, in Owerri following the sudden disappearance of one of their colleague.

Trumpeta learnt that an Igbo programme presenter with Reach 104.9 FM Owerri, Sunny Uma Anderson, who reports claims hail from Ohafia in Abia state has been declared missing by the management of the radio station.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Reach FM, which was published on its verified facebook page, stated that he was last seen in the office on 2nd July, 2021.

The public notice further disclosed that the missing presenter wore an orange T-shirt and a black trouser the day he was seen last in the office as they appealed to the public to assist in searching for him.

Meanwhile, a source within the radio station confided to this paper that fans and friends of Sunny had besieged the radio house after they didn’t hear from him for two days on air, as the radio station couldn’t give account of the whereabout of its missing staff.

This paper equally gathered that the phone numbers of the presenter were also not connecting which further irked his friends to intensify the search for his whereabout.

The source further disclosed that it was after another set of persons visited the Reach FM to enquire about Sunny that the management decided to issue a statement where it declared him missing.

Parts of the statement issued by Reach FM states; “Anyone with useful information about the whereabout of Sunny Uma, should call the General Manager of Reach FM on 08112935565.