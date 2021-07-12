Two Months After Imo Governor Yet To Reconstitute New State Executive .As Citizens Lament Lack of Action In Imo



The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has come to the attack of Imo State citizens for operating now for two months without reconstituting a full State Executive Council.

Many of Imo people who spoke to our Reporters lamented the absence of an Expanded State Executive Council in the State for two months, which they said is adversely affecting the fortunes of the State in various sectors.

Dr Anselem Nwachukwu from Nkwerre LGA, said that no matter how any one looks at it, the “Governor cannot operate optimally without a fully inaugurated Cabinet, which is the engine room of every Government. Moreover, we are in a Democracy and part of the rule in the constitution is that Governors must have Commissioners and Special Advisers that will help the Governor carry out his job”.

Mrs Angela Eronini from Mbaitoli LGA said that lack of a constituted State Executive is very glaring in the area of Public Health and Environment in the State capital.

“I am ashamed with the State of Owerri in the area of environmental sanitation. Owerri is too dirty and prone to epidemic. I know that because there is no Commissioner incharge of that sector now, that is why Owerri is over flowing with heaps of refuse” she said.

It would be recalled that Governor Hope Uzodinma on May 12, 2021 sacked his Commissioners, leaving behind about eight out of the total twenty Eight of them that make up his Cabinet.

He later sacked his Special Advisers, SAs, Senior Special Assistants SSAs, and Personal Assistants PAs.

However, for two months now that the Cabinet was dissolved, Uzodinma has been administering the State alone.

One of the positions that have remained empty is that of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, which political observers say is too important to be vacant in the running of Government.