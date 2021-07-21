Why Abuja Court Refused To Sack Uzodinma, Deputy

Issue of who is the authentic governor of Imo State re-echoed in Abuja early this week when a Federal High Court heard and decided the case.

Since the Supreme Court gave final judgment which removed Emeka Ihedioha for Hope Uzodinma, rumours of fresh court cases have been heard.

One was ended on Monday on the premise that Supreme Court had already decided.

The Federal High Court in Abuja while dismissing the a suit seeking to nullify the election of Hope Uzodinma and his Deputy Prof Placid Njoku and declare the governorship seat of Imo State vacant said it has no locus standi.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Monday, July 19 said that , that the applicant, Mcfyne C. Chikwedu, had no locus standi, adding that the suit was “patently non-justiciable.”

The judge noted that Uzodinma’s election had been affirmed by the Supreme Court and his court was not an election tribunal that could sit on appeal over elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).ordered Chikwedu to pay INEC N250,000 as costs “for bringing such a frivolous and meaningless suit to this court for adjudication.”

INEC and the Attorney-General of The Federation (AGF) were the first and second defendants, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1085/2020.

The judgment followed Chikwedu’s suit alleging the Governor did not meet the constitutional requirement to be declared winner of the March 9 gubernatorial election of Imo State.