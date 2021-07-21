Okorocha, Araraume’s Camps May Miss APC Membership Revalidation . Today Is Deadline, As Party Warns Against Proxy



Inspite of the two weeks extension, the national leadership of the All Progressive Congress, APC granted for members to revalidate their membership in Imo State, former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, three Federal Lawmakers and their followers are likely to miss the exercise.

Trumpeta recalls that the National Caretaker Committee had extended date for registration in Imo State to enable those who complained against the shoddy conduct of the exercise including Uzodinma, and Araraume alongside the Imo APC pioneer group members led by Chief Jude Ejiogu revaliate their membership.

But in the last count, Trumpeta has it on good authority before press time that the aforementioned top shots of the party, as well as Honourables Ugonna Ozuruigbo, Chima Kinsgley Uju and Paschal Obi of the House of Representatives were yet to officially register and counted member.

To worsen the case of Okorocha, Araraume and their followers, a notice by the APC through the media centre of the party disclosed that there will be no revalidation exercise by proxy.

The message circulating in the social media believed to be targeted against the Okorocha faction warned that any revalidation without presence of the member won’t be accepted. It is suspected that since Okorohca, Araraume and other supporters couldn’t succeed in taking away the structure from Governor Hope Uzodinma, they may attempt to have their names on the revalidation list through proxy. Therefore, to stop them, the zero acceptance of proxy notice was issued.

Investigation by this newspaper further revealed that at the end of today July 22, 2021 the final day for the window opened for registrations would elapse.

With no official report of the Okorocha group showing face at the registration spots, the tendency of them retaining APC membership is remote.

APC has been witnessing crisis since 2018. The trouble worsened when Uzodinma came in and picked the party ticket of the party which saw the creation of two factions. Despite, Uzodinma’s emergence as governor, the battle for the soul of the party has been between the Uzodinma group against Okorocha’s faction.