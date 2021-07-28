3R’s Major Achievements In Sports, Says Imo Deputy Speaker ..Reveals Plan To Touch All sporting facilities ..As South East SWAN Parleys Sports Commttee Chair

The Imo State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker and House Committee Chairman on Sports, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu has revealed that the greatest achievement of the Shared Prosperity Government of Senator Hope Uzodinma is on Sports.

The Nwangele State Constituency lawmaker made this disclosure on Tuesday during a parley with executive members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, South East Zone regretting that the Governor have always left that aspect out during his presentations.

Rt Hon Amara who expressed gratitude to the sports pen pushers for their reports which according to him has always put them on the edge to do more enumerated the successful achievement of the 3R administration including the well refurbished/equiped indoor sports hall, state of the art State box at the Dan Anyiam stadium and the renovation work especially the pitch that can comfortably host an international game.

“We must work with SWAN as partners to touch all the facets of sports in the state

“We are building an Olympic Size Swimming pool for national and international events.

“The government as soon as it gets approval shall commence renovation work at the Grasshoppers Int’l stadium to reinvigorate Handball as well as other sports as part of our determined efforts to reposition sports in the state.

Earlier in her speech, the South East Vice President of SWAN, Chigozie Chukwuleta commended the Deputy Speaker and the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma for the success stories recorded so far especially during the National Sports Festival and revival of Heartland Queens FC urging them to also ensure that other sports are revived such as Grasshoppers Handball team, Heartland Flickers Hockey team who at some point were African Champions and other sports.

The South East SWAN leadership that was made up of exco members drawn from Anambra, Enugu, Abonyi, Abia and Imo state also pleaded with the state government for support on their plan to host the SWAN National Congress sometime this year adding that the Governor has already been earmarked to be decorated by the body for his contribution towards the development of sports in the state.

Other South East Exco members at the event includes, Mr Foster Chime (Ex -Officio), Mr Orji Sampson (National Financial Secretary), Prince Vincent (Abia SWAN Chairman), Everest Ezihe (Imo SWAN Chairman) and others.