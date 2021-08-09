Govt Rescues FUTO Land From Illegal Developers, Demolish Houses

By Okey Alozie

Land grabbers and illegal developers are now in serious trouble if reports reaching Trumpeta is to be taking serious. It was gathered that those who were alleged to have encroached into the land allocated to the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) are now facing hard times as demolition of properties build on those illegally acquired places have commenced starting from Avu junction in Owerri West LGA.

Fiery looking security men as we gathered have been positioned at the place recovered for protection. Many who wanted to dare government during the demolition exercise were arrested as Trumpeta gathered from a reliable source. Those involved in the illegal business of land grabbing in that particular FUTO portion are now on the run for fear of being arrested by the police.

Report showed that over 2000 hectres of land so far have been recovered for the university since last week the recovery program started. The governor last week gave assurance that FUTO will have access to the land allocated to the University by government.

Uzodinma disclosed that the institution must continue to enjoy unchallenged access to the parcel of land that government gave them.

He therefore promised to work with the institution to remove all encumbrances that will militate against expansion and service to the society as envisaged by the founding fathers many years ago.

The demolition exercise it was gathered also became very necessary because of the medical school of the Federal University of Technology Owerri.

Information revealed further that compensation was given to the host community before now, but do to greediness and wickedness, some of the indigenes decided to resale good portion of the allocation of the institution to some developers at give away price.