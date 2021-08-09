Court Orders Okorocha’s Family Final Forfeiture Of Property To Govt

This is not the best of the moment for the family of the former governor and senator Representing Orlu zone, Senator Rochas Okorocha, as they have lost some property to the state government.

It would be recalled that the Imo State Government seized some property belonging to the former first family which have been a subject of litigation.

The battle to recover from Okorocha property alleged to be that of the state started immediately he left office as his immediate successor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha went after the items before Governor Hope Uzodinma came in to retain in.

After interim judgments for forfeiture, an Owerri High Court, presided over by Justice Fred Njemanze yesterday ordered for the final forfeiture of Royal Spring Palm hotels along with all the property listed on Pages 226 to 271, of the Imo State Government Whitepaper on Recovery of Lands and properties belonging to Imo State.

Ihedioha had set up a judicial panel of Enquiry in Land use, and Uzodinma continued with it with the outcome being a recommendation that property of government in the hands of the former governor be recovered from him, family members and associates.

The Imo State government while implementing the white paper report of the panel, seized the Royal Spring Palm Hotels, the KOM University formerly Eastern Palm University, the Imo Broadcasting Corporation IBC Orji property, amongst others, allegedly converted to private use by Okorocha, his family members and political associates.

The former governor had approached a High Court, to stop the seizure of all the properties listed in the report. This is along with over 120 other court cases, instituted by the former governor, against the Senator Hope Uzodinma administration, to stop the implementation of the panel’s report.

The ruling by Justice Njemanze has in effect, vacated the injunction obtained by Okorocha, and given the Imo State government, power to go ahead with the implementation of the panel’s report.

The Royal Spring Palm Hotels, was built by the wife of the former governor, Mrs Nkechi Okorocha.

In his ruling, the judge held that Senator Rochas failed to give concrete and verifiable reasons why a final and absolute forfeiture order, should not be given in favour of Imo state.

However Justice Njemanze held that the suit filed by Imo state Government was not only properly filled, but was also a suplousage, as the white paper gazzette by the Imo state Government is a legal binding document.

Justice Njemanze concluded that there is no reason before it why the forfeiture should not be made absolute and final, To this end every property on pages 226 to 272 of the white paper has been forfeited to the Imo state Government and they can do with it whatever they deem fit.

As for those who had made purchase on such properties the court said they are at liberty to approach the court to prove their titles, however the properties as at today have been returned to the Imo state Government.

Justice Fred Nkemanze had on the 26th of February 2021 given an interim order of forfeiture urging Senator Okorocha to approach the court to show case as to why a final and absolutely order of forfeiture should not be given over the properties following an application brought by Mr Louis Alozie, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, on behalf of the state government.